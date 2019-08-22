CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is one step closer to shedding the Mill Street Gym and Industrial Arts wing of the former Everts school.
A City Council committee met Tuesday with the developer for the property to get one last set of updates before the issue heads to the council floor where it could be approved as early as Sept. 3.
Prospective developer Jon Bialy, owner of Bialy Corp, provided an update on his efforts to form a nonprofit organization to take control of and renovate the building.
“We still have the same goal in mind, we want it to be a community center,” he said. “I literally have paperwork sitting on my desk … people ready to be on the board and a number of people wanting to be a part of the complex as we get it on line.”
Both buildings have been difficult historically for the city to part with due to the cost of making the necessary upgrades to the building including adding HVAC and repairing the roof, among other things. In total the estimates said more than $1 million would likely be needed to bring the building up to code.
Bialy said his biggest fear with the project is not moving fast enough because, he claims, there are organizations that want to use the space this winter.
“If we finalize this with the city, we’re 30-45 days out before it’s closed which is October and winter starts coming and there is roof repair and electric work to do,” he said. “Time is of the essence to get this moving. It all comes down to our timeline tonight.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, said he’s started writing the purchase agreement. In the agreement, the city would sell the property for $100 and the developer would also be responsible for Pickaway Progress Partnership’s (P3) fees. P3, the economic development entity for the city, can be given the property by the city for economic development purposes and then sell it to the developer without the need to put it up for auction.
“I drafted [the purchase agreement] and I’ve got the $100 sale price in there,” he said. “As we have discussed there is a fee for P3 which is in there also.”
The city in 2015 purchased the former school site for $19.16, which signifies the year the building was erected — 1916.
McIlroy, following a request from council, also said he spoke to Jessica DeLong, the director at the Ohio Facilities Commission about the $200,000 in appropriations for the project from the state and that the commission has heard from Bialy.
“She indicated to me the commission is the one that controls the appropriations money, not the city,” he said. “If the city wanted to use that money they would apply to the commission who would then decide if we would get that money.”
David Crawford, City Council president, said based on McIlroy’s comments it seems the city will have no say over how the property is used but also free of all commitments to the property.
“It sounds like [the developers] would have to apply for those grants on their own and the city would not be attached to the,” Crawford said. “It seems like any transfer of that property the city would be free and clear.”
The committee unanimously voted to move the measure on to council The property will be brought to council floor on Sept. 3 for its first reading.