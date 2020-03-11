WILLIAMSPORT — Students in the Westfall School District have and will be receiving a visit from author and photographer Charles R. Smith Jr. this week in connection with their curriculum.
Smith delivered his presentation to the elementary students Tuesday and will be splitting time at the middle school and high school on Wednesday. His presentation is titled Mind, Body, Spirit and focuses on his development towards success in those areas while choosing selections from his more than 30 books.
Among those titles includes “12 Rounds of Glory”, “My People”, “I Am America”, “I Am the World”, “28 Days” and “Black Jack”.
Smith tailors each presentation towards the different age groups.
“For the most part it’s the same presentation but the third graders won’t see the same book as the high school students are,” he said. “They’ll see many of the same books and since I have books that go kindergarten through 12th grade there are some students who have seen all the books.”
Eileen Rader, a fifth grade teacher at Westfall Elementary, said the whole school read Smith’s book “I Am America” and watched the video that accompanies the book.
“Every student made their own page I Am America and I Am Proud and what that meant to them,” Rader stated. “They’re hanging throughout the building.”
Rader hopes the students take away from the experience that they too can be writers and authors, if that’s what they choose to do with their lives.
“They are authors no matter what they write,” she commented. “Sharing is a big part of that and that’s why we have authors come in to show them possibilities. It’s just like when we have the students share their work in the classroom. It gives them a role model.”
According to Rader, they’ve been working on the theme for about a month in the school. They had a pre-sale of each of Smith’s book ahead of his visit and Rader said students were able to put tickets in a box for a chance to win a signed copy for their own personal library.
“As they earned their PAX tickets for good behavior they can put their name in here and we’ll draw 13 names after the presentations and he’ll autograph them for the students,” she said.
Students seemed to react positively to Smith’s presentation, shouting their joy after being prompted following his presentation.
In addition to visiting the schools during school hours, Smith is also visiting the school’s extravaganza Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.