CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase this weekend.
Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Ohio is to be $9.30 an hour, up 50 cents from 2021’s $8.80. The Ohio Department of Commerce announced the change in September, giving businesses several months to prepare for the change.
For tipped employees, wages increase to $4.65 per hour starting Jan. 1. The current 2021 Ohio minimum wage is $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.
The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year for 2022. In 2021, that number was $319,000.
The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September.
This CPI-W index increased by 5.8 percent over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021. The Constitutional Amendment is available online.
For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan 1. 2022, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change. The federal minimum wage is not changing for 2022.
Employers can access the 2022 minimum wage poster for display in their places of business by visiting the Ohio Department of Commerce’s website.
Employers looking for the new required positing can find it at https://www.com.ohio.gov/documents/dico_2022MinimumWageposter.pdf.
In other statewide business news, local representatives Brian Stewart (R-78) and Mark Johnson (R-92) and Senators Bob Peterson (R-17) and Tim Schaffer (R-20) were named by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as champions of business.
Legislators who achieved this distinction have done so by scoring at least 80 percent on the Ohio Chamber 2021 score card, which consists of key votes taken by the legislators that impact the business community and sponsorship of legislation that hinders or bolster’s Ohio’s business climate.
“I want to thank each of these legislators, particularly those who scored 100 percent,” said Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers.
“We’re encouraged by the numbers and hope all of these members will continue to support crucial pro-business legislation in the coming year. To those members who didn’t score over 80 percent, we look forward to building on our shared policy interests and working with you in 2022 on legislation that champions free enterprise and Ohio businesses.”