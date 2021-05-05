CIRCLEVILLE — A three-vehicle crash in downtown Circleville on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the odd sight of a car on the sidewalk.
According to the Circleville Police Department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on West Main Street when a white Ford F-150 pulled out of the parking spot. The Cherokee hit the F-150, which caused the vehicles to hit a parked car.
After striking the parked vehicle, the Cherokee then continued onto the sidewalk and struck the building where Gibbys Eatery and Sports Bar is located, causing no damage. The parked vehicle had no occupants. The F-150 had two occupants and there was only the driver in the Cherokee.
The driver of the Cherokee was complaining of minor injuries and was the only reported injury in the crash. Traffic was slowed in the area for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.