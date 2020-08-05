CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of a missing juvenile from the City of Circleville.
According to public records requested from the department, law enforcement is searching for an unruly juvenile who was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Information was redacted from police records due to the nature of the case being under investigation.
According to initial reports filed by Officer Ryan Mays, he was dispatched to an address in reference of a missing juvenile complaint. Upon his arrival to the scene, Mays made contact with the mother of the juvenile.
The mother communicated to the officer that her daughter had run away. She added that her son went to check on her at approximately 5 a.m. and noticed that her bedroom window was open and that she was gone.
The mother also stated that this has happened before, but does not know where the juvenile could be. Mays stated in his report that the juvenile has been entered into Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) as missing through the department’s dispatch.
As of 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers have confirmed with The Circleville Herald that the juvenile has not yet been located.