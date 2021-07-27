SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — A missing South Bloomfield woman was found dead after a half-day search by local law enforcement.
Shirley Wallace, 76, was reported missing by a family member Monday morning. As part of the alert, a NIXLE alert was sent to the public. That report said Wallace had dementia.
After the report, several local agencies, including the South Bloomfield Police Department, Ashville Police Department, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post #65, OHSP Aviation Unit, Harrison Township Fire Department and Scioto Township Fire Department, all coordinated a search for her.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced the death via a press release and said no foul play is suspected, but they did send Wallace’s body off to Montgomery County for an autopsy to be sure.
“It was prudent to go ahead and send her to Montgomery County so that all our bases are covered and things are as they appear,” he said. “We have no suspicion of foul play at this time.”
Hafey said Wallace was found by the OHSP Aviation Unit that was in the area and was found near South Bloomfield off of the road a little bit.
“We offer our condolences to [Wallace’s] family and friends,” Hafey said.