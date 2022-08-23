Missing woman found dead Tuesday morning

CIRCLEVILLE — A formerly missing person was found dead Tuesday morning near the Quarry off Island Road in Circleville.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in which Mary J. Doddroe, 82, was missing after having gone to Circleville the day before and had not returned home.
Deputies drove the route that Doddroe would have taken to town and found some debris off the side of the road and some skid marks which lead off towards Circleville Twin Quarries at 1182 Island Road in Circleville.
Additional deputies arrived on scene and investigated and learned that a 2004 Buick Rainer was traveling northbound on Island Road when it went off the right side of the roadway and then off to the left, into a ditch and through a barbwire fence before going down the embankment and into the quarry.
It was there, at roughly 7:39 a.m. that deputies located Doddroe’s body in the water, facedown. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews from the Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Scioto Township Fire Department were on scene to aid in the removal of Doddroe’s body from the water. Scioto Valley Wrecker Service removed the car from the quarry.