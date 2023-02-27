Monday storms damage homes, farms

ORIENT - Several mobile homes have been damaged and one was even on it's roof following a severe thunderstorm that passed through Northwest Pickaway County Monday Evening.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Pickaway County around 4 p.m. through about 4:30 p.m. A watch was then issued until 6 p.m.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, 911 dispatch received reports of a tornado that struck several mobile homes in Fox Lair Farms Mobile Park at 10185 Darby Creek Road near the intersection with state Route 762.
In addition there was both severe damage to several homes in the area and reports of minor injuries.
Several first responder crews were dispatched to the area including the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Scioto Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Commercial Point Police Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Box65 and the American Red Cross.
Hafey said the National Weather Service is evaluating the event to confirm if a tornado touched down in the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Pickaway County EMA.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.