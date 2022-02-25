CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has its newest corporal as the now former Deputy Rob Morningstar was promoted this week.
Morningstar, who had his family with him at the ceremony, shared some remarks.
“I’ve been doing this job coming up on a decade now, and every day is one of the best days of my life, getting to be a positive influence on someone else’s life,” Morningstar said.
“I thank everyone who has supported me along the way. I work with a lot of great people here at the sheriff’s office and I couldn’t be happier to take on this new role and be an asset.”
Morningstar is a three-year member of the sheriff’s office, having previously been a police officer at the City of Circleville Police Department.
“I spent quite a few years there and I love the community and that agency,” he said.
“When I had the opportunity to come here [PCSO], a lot of my friends were already here. I came, but I didn’t miss a beat. The uniform was a little bit more itchy, but I came right into it and I felt like I never left.”
Morningstar said he likes working in Pickaway County where he lives, which isn’t something all law enforcement personnel do.
“When people in your community suffer, I suffer too,” he said. “I know a lot of the other guys are that way too. We take it to another level when we try to come out here and try to help people.”
Morningstar is is a K-9 handler with the department and was promoted to the role by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, who also was his training officer about a decade ago at the Circleville Police Department.
“He was my [field training officer] in the beginning and I still remember some of those conversations in the car,” he said. “I took a step back to absorb the knowledge that he gave me.”
Morningstar said the feeling hasn’t yet totally set in that he’s now a corporal.
“I talked about this every morning as I shaved,” he said. “I know that this is hopefully the first of many promotions.”
Hafey said he was proud of Morningstar for what he’s done and that he’s happy to be able to promote him.
“He’s been doing a great job and we’re all really proud,” Hafey said.
“He did a great job with the board [exam]. I’m proud to watch him grow in his career. He doesn’t talk about it, but he was a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and he has that natural leadership.
"Even without stripes on his shoulder, he’s been a leader. That’s what we like to see and I love to see people come up and develop within the sheriff’s office.”
Morningstar said the thing he’s taken away from Hafey’s guidance over the years is how to treat people.
“From the very beginning, ever since I got in the car with him, he had a way of talking to people that I’ve developed and honed over the years into my own style,” he said.
“It’s about treating everyone as a human being and I think that gets lost sometimes. At the end of the day, we wake up and get dressed like everyone else that’s out there.”
In his new role as corporal, Morningstar will work under a sergeant at the sheriff's office and help take on those duties as needed.
"The responsibilities are to take some of the duty load off the sergeant and to effectively supervise the staff on a shift," he said.
"I'm also a K-9 deputy and I work in that role as well."