CIRCLEVILLE — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) visited the Pickaway County Commissioners this week seeking the commissioners support to create an economic development district in Central Ohio.
William Murdock, Executive Director at MORPC, was present along side a few other members of the commission. Following the meeting, Murdock explained their organization and what the proposed district would accomplish once approved.
MORPC is a regional planning council that makes up about 80 local governments and 15 counties in the area to work on things like development, transportation, infrastructure, and best practices and policies. They serve central Ohio including Pickaway County.
"What brought us to the commissioners office is specifically the economic development district," Murdock said. "This is something we've been working on for a number of years with OneColumbus to have federal designation to have a district with the U.S. EDA to have central Ohio recognized."
Murdock explained that much of the country has organized into districts but for one reason or another much of Ohio in the center and western part of the state hasn't.
"[Getting the designation] opens up so many tools like loans and economic assistance that the region hasn't previously had access to," Murdock said. "That's something we want to fix."
As part of the process MORPC has worked with all the counties in the region that will be part of the proposed economic development district to get support on a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) and they received certification from all the counties earlier this year. Now the next step is to have each county submit a resolution in support of the creation of the district.
"Once we're successful with getting each of the counties to approve it then the federal government will designate the district and they'll receive all the tools that come with it," Murdock said. "It's a big deal because if you think about Columbus and all of what's going on, to not have that extra help in the past is leaving something on the table. We've had great conversations with [Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnerships' economic development director] and the commissioners about this."
Murdock said sometimes people think that because they join a larger and more regional district that the focus shifts and local needs become less important but that's not the case.
"The regional designation means these things can flow to cities or counties or to people like [Scribner] who do the work," he said. "It brings the tools to all the entities to have them in the tool box. You just need that federal designation to open the tool box."