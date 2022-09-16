It wasn’t just Morrison’s friends that paid respect and homage to the man but his family too. The Herald reached out to the family notifying them of the story and in return received letters from family members sharing what they remember and loved about their father, grandfather, great grandfather.
Charlie D. Morrison, Charlie’s son, spoke about what Charlie did for the community.
“Had a wealth of knowledge of his beloved community and had a great desire to preserve it and to share it. I remember that the elementary schools would take field trips to the museum and dad would take the students through. He would tell the students stories of chic chic and of Ashville’s first traffic light. Dad would also travel to the schools with a suitcase of history on Ashville. He would also have to share is favorite tricks with the students including Floating Fork, the hidden quarter, invisible string and villian-victim-hero.
Dad, Jack Lemon, Bob Hines and others moved and restocked the railroad station to its current location here in Ashville. Dad was not only a true leader of our community but of our family also. He will truly be missed but we are so thankful for all the wonderful memories.”
Connie Morrison DeWeese, Charlie’s daughter, said he was her “number one hero” and that she was his “number one girl.”
“My daddy was always happy, uplifting and he always put a smile on everyone’s face, especially Children,” she wrote. “Daddy loved our mother for over 70 years, such a testament to love.”
Richard DeWeese, Charlie’s Son in Law, shared that Charlie made him feel like a member of the family.
“Dad was the best father-in-law to me always telling me a joke and always making me laugh and I knew he loved me and made me a part of the family,”
he wrote. “Our conversations at our dinner table meany nights a week I learned so much about ashville and his love for his village.”
Granddaughter Kenlee Morrison wrote about Charlie’s humor and jokes, called him the best grandpa ever.
Grandson Jayden Morrison talked about their visits to Chick-Fil-A and going for ice cream.
Grandson Lucas Hutchinson wrote about Charlie’s jokes and always remembering him with his KFC chicken.
Grandson Chad Morrison said he’d never forget their morning drive by Larry Toole’s barbershop and his magic tricks.
Grandson Ryan Morrison shared a joke that Charlie shared with him, how the round bails of hay were illegal because “cows were not getting a square meal.”
Grandson Josh Hutchinson said he was the “unequaled leader of the greatest generation Ashville and Pickaway County has ever seen.”
Granddaughter Heather Hutchinson said she’d miss spoiling him with special food, trips to the Dickens Victorian Village and shopping for art supplies and shoeboxes to be used for shadow boxes and all his little tricks.
Grandson Trent Morrison shared that Charlie supported him in sports and for having fun with a smile.
Granddaughter Megan Morrison said Charlie would light up every room he was in.
“His smile, his laugh and love was contagious,” she wrote. “We have many memories from many trips but I will always remember how he loved others and made everyday better.”
Carrie Morrison, granddaughter, said Charlie was “the greatest person ever”
“He was always happy, joking around and eating all the time,” she wrote.
Lewis Hutchinson, great-grandson, shared how Charlie loved playing the horn in the museum and how he’d dance and sing to make everyone laugh.
Great Grandson Levi Hutchinson wrote about Charlie’s performances and his willingness to talk with another.
“Pop was always thanking people of little things,” Levi wrote. “He had so much energy and laughter to share with everybody.”
Great Granddaughters Lydia and Clare Morrison said their favorite things about Charlie were the crafts and magic tricks he did with them.
Great Granddaughter Ryanna Morrison shared the she’ll miss visits to Chick-Fil-A and trips to Tennessee wouldn’t be the same with out them.