CIRCLEVILLE — One man has been injured following a two-car crash south of Circleville.
The crash occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Pittsburgh Road in the area of Pilot Travel Center.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by Matthew Fullen, of Chillicothe, was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 when it stopped at the stop light. It was then struck in the rear by a Honda Pilot, driven by Taudra Fullen, from Chillicothe.
The drivers of the two vehicles are son and mother.
Taudra was not injured and was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance. Matthew was transported via Medflight to OSU with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash caused U.S. 23 to be closed for about an hour backing up traffic in the area. The crash was in a near identical location to one earlier in the week.
In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville City Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Medflight all responded to the scene.