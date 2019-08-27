Mothman myth rooted in Messenger reporter's work

ATHENS — The early part of November 1966 was as normal as any other time for Mary Hyre.
An update about the local fire department’s toy drive, some words about the first snowfall — these are the sort of perfunctory, cheerful columns she had been writing in Point Pleasant for years.
To be a good newspaper correspondent in those days required a necessary blend of shoe-leather reporting, versatility and public trust. You had better be able to churn out stories on the latest crime scene as decent and as quickly as the Christmas fundraiser in town.
News without internet or cell phones didn’t come easy — reader tips were paramount. In her years managing The Messenger’s bureau in Point Pleasant, Hyre received a lot of them. One in particular, which came during that chilly month of November 1966, would prove unique.
In sum, the story became an unexpected calling card to Hyre’s lengthy reporting career. Her work helped to create a paranormal legend that persists to this day.
* * *
Hyre’s first story published Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1966, on Page 1 — Winged, Red-Eyed ‘Thing’ Chases Point Couples Across Countryside.
It began: “What stands six feet tall, has wings, two big red eyes six inches apart and glides along behind an auto at 100 miles an hour?
Don’t know? Well, neither do four Point Pleasant residents who were chased by a weird ‘man-like thing’ Tuesday night.”
The story describes two couples riding in a car together in a rural area north of Point Pleasant. They saw the flying creature and tried to drive away, but it chased them down the highway and to a nearby farm.
“Later, the couples and police returned to the farm ... (A) deputy said the ‘thing’ was gone, but he found a ‘strange pile of dust.’”
Hyre’s report concludes: “The men said they might go looking for the thing tonight, but indicated they were afraid they might find it.”
Those witnesses wouldn’t have to wait long.
A day later came a follow-up report from Hyre: Monster Returns to Mason.
“Six — or maybe seven — more people became believers in the Mason County Monster Wednesday night,” Hyre wrote. “What is it they saw? They don’t know, but they have managed to convince a raft of people they saw something.”
This story, like the first one, was published on The Messenger’s front page. In those days, local stories — those written by Messenger staff writers in any of its myriad of bureaus — were typically published within the inside pages. The front page was traditionally dedicated to state, national and international news.
Nonetheless, Hyre’s follow-up got equal billing to a photo of President Lyndon Johnson recuperating from surgery and to a story announcing the shocking acquittal of Cleveland murder suspect Dr. Sam Sheppard. That the Mothman made it to A1 twice in a row demonstrates how the tale so greatly captivated the public.
The second story told of more witnesses seeing the creature in two spots: the rural area from the first report, as well as a stretch of Route 7 near Cheshire. Evidently the creature thought it fair to try spooking those on the other side of the Ohio River as well.
Again the police were called, and again a search was conducted. As with the previous night, this proved fruitless. Word of more witnesses spread, though, and soon the area was “flooded” with curious sightseers. Like Veruca Salt demanding a golden ticket, Hyre reported that one child demanded a parent drive them to the alleged Mothman site to “see it right now.”
Hyre even snagged an interview with perhaps the first ever Mothman conspiracy theorist:
“You see, it’s that talk of going to the moon and that stuff,” he told The Messenger. “It’s hard to tell what they’ve caused to come back to earth.”
* * *
The third story about the “Mason County Monster” printed three days later and was bumped from Page 1 all the way to Page 41. Not that it received any less attention from frightened and bemused readers.
“Rumors are flying through Mason County faster than the ‘thing,’” Hyre’s report began, “which has been spotted by several people in various locations.”
The story goes on to say that each description from various witnesses “contains the phrase ‘red eyes, six inches apart.’”
By this point, The Messenger had moved beyond conspiracy theorists to interviewing more reputable sources. Robert Smith, an associate professor of biology at West Virginia University, believed residents were actually witnessing a large sandhill crane.
Student members of the Proctorville-Fairland High School Science Interest Club had a guess of their own. They believed the unidentified object was actually a gas-filled balloon the club had released to study air currents.
In the same Messenger edition, on Nov. 20, 1966, Hyre wrote a separate column about the impact the story had on Point Pleasant. The bureau’s phone was ringing off the hook with theories, sightings, concerns and questions.
“What does a strange monster do to a town or a community? Or one might ask what happens at the news desk of a paper!,” she began. “Since the strange creature was sighted in this area this week it has brought more excitement than anything I have witnessed since I started working for The Messenger nearly 25 years ago.”
* * *
Soon after, Mary Hyre made it back on the front page, and this time above the fold — Creature Sighted In Daylight.
“I never saw anything like it,” she quoted a new witness as saying. “I just couldn’t go to work today. This thing had a wingspan every bit of 10 feet. It could be a bird, but I surely never saw one like it.”
The man was headed to a farm north of Point Pleasant when he claimed to have seen the creature “rise up just like a helicopter.” It then flew overhead “at approximately 70 miles an hour” toward the Ohio River. The man clocked the Mothman at a slower speed than others had, but perhaps the creature hadn’t had its morning coffee yet.
“Whatever it is,” Hyre concluded, “the creature has convinced another frightened motorist that it isn’t a figment of the imagination.”
They say that when President William Henry Harrison died shortly after taking office in 1841, it took months for residents of California to first hear the news.
Wire services improved significantly in the century that followed. By late November 1966 — about two weeks after the first report — word had spread far and wide of the Mason County Monster.
* * *
In June, Hyre traveled to New York City to attend the 1967 Congress of Scientific Ufologists — ostensibly to better understand the culture surrounding paranormal sightings. A featured display at the convention was a replica of the Mason County Monster.
After returning to West Virginia, Hyre settled back into her normal writing routine.
* * *
Hyre died shortly after on Sunday, Feb. 15, 1970 following an illness. She was 54 years old.
John Keel’s “The Mothman Prophecies,” is dedicated to Hyre. Her work is prominently featured in the Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant.
More than 50 years later, The Messenger newsroom still gets regular requests from TV producers and researchers seeking information about Hyre and the Mothman.
The newspaper has furnished approval to licensing requests from production companies, so that Hyre’s Messenger clippings could be shown on TV. The most recent example is The CW network show “Mysteries Decoded,” which featured the Mothman in an episode recently.
Tyler Buchanan is the editor of The Athens Messenger, a Herald sister publication.