CIRCLEVILLE — After several months of downtime, Mt. Oval, a historical house and farm just south of Circleville, has reopened.
Carolyn Seitz, member of the Mt. Oval Steering Committee and a board member of the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogy Society, said they are now open after some minor remodeling and cleanup.
“After a furnace malfunction in November covering the walls and contents with black soot, the house was professionally cleaned and then we closed in December to have some rooms re-wallpapered,” Seitz said. “The house and farm are now ready to greet visitors for tours and events. We’re thrilled to have it open again. Mary Ruth’s gift to the community has been such an addition to our historical perspective here in the county.”
Seitz said they’ve already had their first set of visitors and they’re looking ahead to the rest of the summer season.
“On May 6, we welcomed our first guests, the 4th graders from Washington Township School,” Seitz said. “There is a pioneer re-enactor they visited with to see what it was like in pioneer times. They made butter for johnnycakes, which is something the pioneers would have eaten, played pioneer games and they had a tour of the house.”
Seitz added, “Their comments when they go thorough the house are precious. They say they want to live here and how big and beautiful it is. We love that.”
Seitz said they’ve got a new antique scale and they’ve begun the process to rebuild the cabin.
“The Scale House in which cattle were weighed now has an antique scale, which is unique to this state,” Seitz said. “Mt. Oval is in the process of rebuilding a log cabin donated by a family from Saltcreek Township to replace one that was originally on the property. Once built, it will house additional programming that will be available to visitors.”
Seitz said they’ve already scheduled two teas for children. The Anne of Green Gables Tea will be on Sunday Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. for students in grades four through eight. The Jingle Bell Tea will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday November 20 for students in grades one through four. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Pickaway County Historical Society at 740-474-1495.
“We have some fun events coming during this season including teas, parties, a music concert, tours and the rebuilding of a log cabin,” Seitz said. “We’re having our first 4-H group visit this month. We welcome 4-Hers because (Elizabeth Ludwig, daughter of one of the owners of the property) helped start 4-H in Pickaway County.”
Another event planned for later this year is a performance by the The Pumpkin Show Band on Sunday Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to all.
“Visitors are always welcome to tour Mt. Oval,” Seitz said. “The first and third Saturdays are available at 10:30 am. and reservations are required. We encourage special tours which are available by request.”