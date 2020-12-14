MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP — The Muhlenberg Township Trustees have announced the cancelation of the annual Wreaths Across America service at the Township Cemetary.
"With great consideration, and with our commitment to the community’s health and wellness in mind, the determination has been made to cancel the Wreath’s Across American Service scheduled for December 19, 2020," a statement from the trustees said.
The trustees announced each grave would have a wreath placed but it would be done so without the ceremony.
"The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach," they said. "Remember the fallen, honor those who serve including their families who sacrifice and teach our children the cost of the freedoms we enjoy each day. The Muhlenberg Township trustees regret having to make this decision, but feel strongly about doing their part to keep the community safe and the virus contained. Thank you for your understanding."