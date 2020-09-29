CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Deputies were involved in a multi-county pursuit Tuesday, resulting in two damaged police vehicles, and ended after a foot search.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office around 11:27 a.m. Tuesday morning deputies attempted to stop a black GMC Acadia for running a red light inside Circleville at the intersection of Pickaway Street and Watt Street.
The vehicle didn’t stop and began to flee when Corporal Stephen Harger, with his K9 partner Joris in the car, initiated a pursuit. The vehicle traveled eastbound eventually on to state Route 56 east before turning on to Old Tarlton Pike. At the intersection of Old Tarlton Pike and Parker road the vehicle stopped suddenly in an attempt to cause a crash.
Harger avoided another attempt the vehicle swerved into his patrol car and struck the police cruiser, leaving it inoperable.
“[The driver] tried to brake check Harger multiple times,” Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said. “Harger went to the left to avoid him and [the driver] ran him off the road.”
At that time Sargent Kyle Eveland, driving with his K9 partner Edguy, then picked up the pursuit and followed the vehicle east onto Murlette Road and then Dozer Road and then Valentine Road in Fairfield County. On that road the Arcadia came to a stop and intentionally backed into Eveland’s patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.
Eveland continued on the pursuit on Tarlton Road through the Village of Tarlton and onto Moccasin Road. The Acadia then turned on to Lutz Road in Hocking County, then onton Swain Road and Pine Grove Road. On Pine Grove Road the Acadia went into a farm lane and reversed direction in an attempt to hit the vehicle Eveland was driving head on. At that moment Deputy Phil Relli arrived and intercepted the vehicle back on Swain Road. The Acadia then entered the farm lane and became stuck.
At that time the driver, identified later as Jason Poling, 41, of Circleville, exited the vehicle and took off on foot. A passenger in the vehicle, Tina VanDyne, of Ashville, was apprehended immediately.
Deputies from Pickaway, including deputies that arrived after the car stopped from Hocking and Fairfield Counties, Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Pickaway County Unmanned Ariel Systems Unit set up a perimeter and began searching for Poling.
After a lengthy search, Law Enforcement were tipped off to Poling’s location by a private citizen after he went to her residence and told her he was broken down and asked for a ride. The citizen agreed to the ride but saw numerous deputies in the area and handed Poling over to them.
Radcliff said he was monitoring the situation from the E911 dispatch center at the Sheriff’s Office.
“You’re always concerned about the public and the deputies involved,” he said. “We were there and able to see on screen where they were at, what their speeds were. That’s a big benefit to the communications center.
Poling has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second degree felonies and fleeing and eluding a fourth degree felony. Tina VanDyne has not been charged.
Radcliff praised the deputies for their efforts and putting themselves in harms way. None of the deputies or their K9 partners were injured in the chase.
“At the end of the day cars can be replaced and nobody got hurt,” Radcliff said. “We’re going to charge him and charge him to the fullest extent of the law when they put the public and our people in jeopardy. I’m proud of the job the deputies do each and every day in the stops they attempt to make and the arrest they make. They do a great job.”