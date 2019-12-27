CHILLICOTHE — A 38-year-old Chillicothe woman succumbed to her injuries in an accident involving multiple vehicles on Monday, Dec. 23.
Christy Scherer was pronounced deceased at Adena Regional Medical Center where she was transported along with two other victims of the wreck.
At approximately 12:27 p.m., Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Jackson Dispatch Center received a call regarding a multi-vehicle crash on US 35 on the bridge over the Scioto River in Ross County.
Scherer was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent eastbound on US 35 when the accident occurred. A 2010 Honda Odyssey, driven by Michael Shampine, 44, of Fairborn was stopped in the traffic, as well as a 2008 Lexus IS, driven by Donald Woodard, 64, of Chillicothe, and 39-year-old Catherine Wangari, also of Chillicothe, who was driving a 2017 Lincoln MKZ.
According to the Highway Patrol, traffic was congested due to multiple vehicles trying to exit onto Bridge Street.
Scherer failed to stop her vehicle, and struck Shampine’s Honda, forcing it into the Lexus driven by Woodard. The Lexus then struck Wangari’s Lincoln.
Shampine and Wangari were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released; however, Scherer did not survive.
In addition to the State Highway Patrol, responding to the scene was the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Union Township Fire and EMS. The Ohio Department of Transportation and Portsmouth Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Motorists are reminded to maintain an assured clear distance between vehicles and to be observant of traffic conditions further ahead of them.