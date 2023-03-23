Murder trial for Billy Wagner expected in early 2024

The status hearing for the parties in the case of George “Billy” Wagner III took place in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas, Wednesday afternoon.
Visiting Judge, R. Alan Corbin, presided over the proceedings. Corbin explained he was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court after the retirement of former Judge Randy Deering and a conflict of interest in the case with the current judge, Rob Junk.
“I was just recently assigned,” Corbin said. “I’m still trying to get up to speed on this case and the other four cases (involving Wagner family members.)
“On the indictment, counts one through eight are all aggravated murder charges of eight separate alleged victims. Those counts carry certain specifications and those specifications bring in the possibility of the death penalty.”
Corbin then read all 22 counts including the aggravated murder charges, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, possession of a dangerous ordnance, forgery, obstruction of justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
“Since death specifications are involved, the trial will be much longer than if we move forward without the death specifications,” Corbin said.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa said the State is “preparing” a document that may have a way for the trial to move forward without death specifications.
Corbin said there are motions that will need to have a hearing, including the motion to change venue.
Defense attorney Mark Collins said the defense would re-file the motion to change venue in mid-May and the change of venue hearing would be sometime “over the summer.”
Collins stressed the “saturation” of the media coverage of the trial of George Wagner IV and the small size of Pike County as the reasons for his desire to change the venue.
Collins expects the prosecution to challenge the change of venue motion.
Other motions include “other acts” which pertains to remarks Mr. Wagner made.
“We are at an early stage in preparation for a trial,” Corbin said.
“No pleas, there will be a trial,” Collins said
The anticipated trial date is January or February of 2024. One reason for the delay is there are 12,000 to 15,000 pages of transcripts from the trial of George W. Wagner IV that will not be certified until September, and the defense could want to read to challenge or stipulate to possible evidence presented in the previous trial.
No specific dates were set for the next hearing, but it is expected to be the change of venue motion hearing sometime in June or July.
Bret Bevens is the editor of the Pike County Newswatchman.