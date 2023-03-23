Murder trial for Billy Wagner expected in early 2024

George “Billy” Wagner III was in Pike County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for a status conference. No exact dates for further court appearances were scheduled. A change of venue motion hearing is expected in the summer with an anticipated trial date of early 2024.

 Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/News Watchman

The status hearing for the parties in the case of George “Billy” Wagner III took place in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas, Wednesday afternoon.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments