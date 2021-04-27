CIRCLEVILLE — The Playground at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is about to get more accessible.
Thanks to a partnership between the Pickaway County Community Foundation and the City of Circleville, with potential other community partners, the playground will soon include a wheelchair-accessible swing.
The project is to be funded through the Boundless Playground Fund through PCCF.
“The Boundless Playground Fund was started in 2007 to support the conceptual development and construction of a playground at the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park,” Jan Shannon, executive director of PCCF said. “The desire is for it to be accessible to all children. The fund also assists the city by donating funding for repairs and maintenance needed on the current playground facility.”
Rose Vargo McFarland, PCCF board chair, said the swing is the culmination of years of work at PCCF and its donors.
"Seeing it come to fruition is truly a joy for me," she said. "It is attempting to resolve the frustrations expressed by community members and donors that are targeted toward not having enough to do for certain populations in our community. It's a major step in ensuring we are inclusive in our grant giving and our efforts. We're excited about it because it's an awesome opportunity for our friends and neighbors and it means something to them. Our donors are excited."
Mike Pelcic, superintendent of the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said he was unaware of any similar opportunity that would accommodate a wheelchair on a swing and called it a great addition.
"This is a very unique swing," he said. "I've seen others that are wheelchair accessible, but it's just for that person and requires someone to push them. This swing allows for a person to have some friends to join in on the play and even if you're the only person on there, you have the ability to make it swing. Overall, this looks like a great swing and a great addition to the park. It'll help people with disabilities be able to play with their peers and be a all-inclusive playground."
McFarland said PCCF is looking to do more along the lines of the wheelchair swing in the future, but the equipment can be costly.
“Anyone that is excited about this project should know that we’re looking beyond this opportunity of the swing to provide this sector of the community more opportunities,” she said. “We want more than just one swing, but it’s an expensive endeavor and we’d love the community’s support to help make it happen as we look to expand with other pieces of equipment.”
Donations to the fund can be made through PCCF which is located at 770 North Court Street in Circleville.