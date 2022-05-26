CIRCLEVILLE — Greg Myers wanted to be a firefighter but since that never happened, he decided to join Box65 and give back.
Mark Adkins, Box65 chief, recently promoted Myers to the position of assistant chief within the volunteer organization.
“He is my right hand man and he goes above and beyond,” Adkins said of Myers. “He started out as a member, he became of our Treasurer and one thing after another he was taking a lot of the calls.”
Adkins said Myers was one of the volunteers who have gone above and beyond.
“He takes care of the day-to-day operations, he takes care of the trucks and if someone calls needing something he’s right there,” he said. “I’m the founder and the chief but if anyone is the heart of Box65, it’s Greg Myers. He goes way above and beyond. I can’t thank him enough for what he does.”
Myers said he always wanted to be a firefighter but never did it and this was a way to give back to those who do the job.
“The first responders put their lives on the line everyday and it’s rewarding to give back to the real heroes,” he said. “A lot of people think all they do is sit and watch tv but they do a lot of training, a lot of things in the community and they do a lot for the kids. Fighting fires isn’t an easy job.”
Myers said many of the first responders thank them for what they do and that helps make it all the more worthwhile. Box65 is a scene support unit that provides refreshments, cooling or heating depending on the weather and helps get the first responders ready to go back into a fire scene, for instance.
“I don’t expect anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t do,” Myers said. “We’re another set of eyes for the firefighters. If we see someone whose really red we can provide fluids and for long drawn out scenes we get food for them. We do whatever they need, is what we try to do.”
Chief Shawn Davidson of the Harrison Township Fire Department shared his views on Box65 and what they do for first responders.
“They are the group that takes care of the caregivers,” Davidson said. “They provide needed resources that provide nourishment and snacks during emergency responses. In the summer they provide cooling fans, and, in the winter, they provide warmth. We are blessed to have them serve our community.”
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said they are an invaluable resource.
“When we’re concentrating on a large event we don’t sometimes take the time to cater to ourselves and take that downtime and a breather,” he said. “They’re a reminder for the incident commander to take a step back and evaluate our people wellness wise and Box65 being their to provide a cooling or warming station and refreshments. The job is nearly impossible as it is at times and having them their as a support unit helps us. When it’s two in the morning and it’s twenty degrees outside a heater sitting there and there is something warm to drink, it is a godsend.
“Greg is part of that intricate system that helps us succeed. Without them it would be a lot more diffucult.”
Myers encouraged others to sign up for Box65 and volunteer.
“We’re a serious group but we have fun,” he said. “Once you get to know the first responders they’re really nice people. They’re the same as you and me. They’ve got a job to do but when they don’t, they like to joke with you. If you really want to do something like this, we really try to take care of our first responders. We’re a really fun group that works together.”
Adkins said they require background checks for their members, and other than that people can give as much or as little time. To apply contact them via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Box65
“A lot of people will Facebook message Box65 and we’ll get their email address or if they don’t have one we’ll mail them an application to them and have them fill it out,” he said. “We’ll do the background check and the review.”
Adkins said a lot of the members of Box65 were in school together and are former fire and EMS personnel but these days the ranks have expanded.
“We’re starting to get more and more people that have come to the community who want to be a member so we’re getting their applications and either Greg or myself are talking to them in an interview type thing,” he said.