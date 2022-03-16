CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has outlined plans for public participation for the city charter and for a proposed strategic plan.
Barry Keller, council president, announced the three finalists, one of which will work with the city and the community to develop a new strategic plan for the city. They are The Montrose Group, Crossroads Community Planning and the Envision Group.
“We received five quotes and those were reviewed by six different groups and I’ve tallied the results, and there are three companies that are clearly at the top,” Keller said of the three he announced.
Keller announced the date of a new Committee of the Whole meeting to interview the three groups in public session, although no public comment is to be taken at that time. The meeting is to begin at 5 p.m. on April 5 in Circleville City Council Chambers.
“Each group will have 10 to 15 minutes to present, followed by 10 to 15 minutes of questions from council members,” he said.
“Once the three groups leave, we’ll have about 30 minutes to discuss the interviews and hopefully have a recommendation to forward to council with who we will use as our firm.
“We will not allow the public to ask questions, but the public will have many chances down the road to give input on the plan,” Keller added.
When it comes to the city charter, Keller announced another Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. on April 12 to hear from the Circleville Charter Commission on the finalized charter presentation.
“Based upon that meeting, I’m sure there will be legislation drafted that we will consider on April 19,” he said.
“That will be the only agenda item that night, so that will give unlimited time for [Charter Commission Chair] Tom Kopec and the charter commission members who may want to attend to make comments and answer questions.
“It’s a dialogue between the charter commission and city council before we consider legislation to put it on the ballot.”
Todd Brady, council member, asked Keller if any changes could be made at that time, a clarification for the public.
“I don’t think we can,” Keller responded. “I don’t think you want to; there’s been too much work by an elected group of people. It’s their presentation to the public, to the voters.”