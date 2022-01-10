CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio National Guard has come to Circleville in order to aid OhioHealth Berger Hospital with COVID-19 relief efforts.
Guard members will take on tasks allowing the hospital’s caregivers to focus on delivering high-quality care for patients as the community experiences a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Examples of roles for the guard members include: serving as patient companions, providing assistance to patients with mobility limitations, stocking supplies, cleaning patient rooms and delivering meals.
“We appreciate the efforts of Governor DeWine to deploy Ohio National Guard members across Ohio to assist hospitals including Berger,” Tim Colburn, OhioHealth Berger Hospital President, said.
“Our dedicated providers and associates continue to work tirelessly through this pandemic, providing safe and high-quality care for our patients. Our frontline associates are emotionally drained from the toll of so many seriously ill patients and the loss of life from this infection. The support of the Ohio National Guard will provide a welcome relief and we’re very grateful to accept this resource.”
National Guard members arrived Monday for orientation and will begin working in the hospital Tuesday Jan. 11. According to OhioHealth, National Guard members will be providing non-clinical support to care teams in different areas of the hospital and will not be providing direct patient care.
Berger Hospital is one of several area OhioHealth Hospitals receiving assistance from the Ohio National Guard, including OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.
OhioHealth said National Guard members are slated to assist at Berger for a defined period of time, however, “assignments will be continually evaluated and shortened or lengthened as needed.”
“You too can help with the strain our hospitals and associates are facing,” OhioHealth said in a press release.
“If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, we ask you to get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated and can get a COVID-19 booster, please get boosted. Follow other COVID-19 precautions — socially distance, stay home when you’re sick, wear a mask at all times outside of your home and wash your hands often.”