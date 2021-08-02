CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department, alongside community partners, is bringing back "America's Night Out Against Crime" to Circleville after last year's hiatus.
National Night Out returns and is tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. in the 135 East Main Street parking lot behind the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
National Night Out is a nationwide event where communities gather to discuss safety concerns, celebrate the neighborhood and forge a positive bond with the officers and first responders who work the community.
The Circleville Police Department, Foundations4Youth and other law enforcement and EMS organizations are coming together to put an event on for families in Uptown Circleville.
Box65 will be on hand to cook hot dogs and hamburgers. Child ID kits and school supplies are to be available. Circleville will join 102 other cities who have registered with the organization and are to gather tonight.
The event is sponsored by the Circleville Junior Women's Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Circleville, DuPont, TuneStone Productions, Box65 and the Circleville Police Department.