CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center is going to come alive next Saturday with Native American culture.
Marshall Fields, organizer of the event said there will be artifacts, presenters, story tellers and private collections on display for visitors to enjoy. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the small animal barn. The event is free, although they are accepting donations. Children are required to have an adult accompany them.
“It’s recognition of the cultures that were here long before we got here,” Fields said. “It goes back thousands of years. We have a lot of different people coming in to present their collections. We also have someone coming in to present themselves as a Native American and do a first person history account of what it was like living near the river in the late 1700s.”
Fields said he doesn’t believe that an event like this has been done in the area before and he wanted to highlight the Native American history of the area.
“There is a lot of Native American history right here,” Fields added. “The idea came to me at the thought that nobody has really ever paid the Native American culture any homage. I don’t know that this will be an annual thing, but we’re just trying to get people to enjoy the artifacts and the lectures.”
Fields said he has a lot of friends that have arrowhead collections of various sizes including himself and that inspired him to host the event.
“There are probably countless collections around here that I didn’t now anything about,” he stated.
Fields said anyone with an interesting artifact or question should bring it to the event.
“We’re not asking people to bring in their collections, we have plenty of people doing that, but if they want to bring in a piece or two to see what it is, to see if it’s an axe head or a nature’s mistake that looks like an axe head they can.”
Fields said he wanted to bring people out to enjoy the artifacts and lectures they’ll have since there’s not a lot of it around the county.
“By their mere attendance, people are celebrating the Native American history of the area,” he remarked. “There were a lot of tribes that went through here. I don’t know that we’ll represent them all with the relics they have. A lot of trading went on in this area. It was a hub.”