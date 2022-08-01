CIRCLEVILLE — Attention all pizza lovers, now’s your chance to try all of Pickaway County’s great pizzeria’s with a chance at a prize beyond the slice.
The brainchild of the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau, the months long event with 18 participating regional and local pizzerias returns in 2022. Anyone interested in participating can pick up a pizza passport at the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau or one of the participation locations.
You must visit at least 15 of the different pizza locations, in order to enter in to win a variety of prizes, and then return the passport to the Visitor’s Bureau, which is located on West Main Street. Fans can then submit their vote for their favorite pizza.
Those participating in 2022 are Ashbrook Distillery, Baseball’s Dairy Diamond/Triple Play Pizza, Blade’s Pizza and Jackie Ray’s in Ashville, Christy’s Gant’s Pizza and Pub, Gibby’s Manchester Hill Winery, Pizza Cottage and Watt Street Tavern in Circleville, Siloh’s in Canal Winchester, Dough Boyz Pizza & Pub and Nana & Pap’s in Commercial Point, Amy’s Pizza and Joseppi’s in Orient, Dairy Shed Too & Ramrood Pizza in Kingston, Deer Creek Lodge Hardin’s Lounge in Mount Sterling and Underdog’s in Williamsport.
This year we are glad to see more restaurants participating as well as increased interest from the public,” Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said. “We have already surpassed the prior two years in terms of passports we’ve distributed and we hope to continue this momentum through the end of the year.”
Jenny Rhoads, assistant administrator with the Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau, said they’ll have some passports outside people can find out more at Pickaway.com/pizzatrail.
”We’ll have passports outside so even if we’re not open, you can pick them up,” she said.
Rhoads said the prizes for the event include some gift cards and a grand prize from Deercreek, who is participating for the first time this year.
”We wanted to do restaurants that are locally owned and just aren’t national chains,” she said. “Some of the ones we included are still locally owned. We try to get everyone we can involved.”
”Manchester Hill Winery is also new this year, it’s exciting,” she said. “They have very fresh pizza.”
Rhoads said the idea of sending people to the restaurants, instead of holding an event like the Pizza Challenge in the past during the summer event series, is two fold.’
”We want everyone to go everywhere and we serve the whole county,” she said. “I still get questions about the pizza challenge but that didn’t really promote tourism, which is what we want. At the event sometimes places would have cold pizza, struggled with staffing and other issue but I feel like this is a more fair way of experiencing everyone’s pizza. You get the whole experience.”
Rhoads said a couple of the locations were put on the list from outside of the county because they were participants of the now former Pizza Challenge event.
”Dairy Shed Too is technically in Ross County but because they were longtime participants of the pizza challenge and they have a location here,” she said.
In 2021, Pizza Cottage and Watt Street Tavern were the judges choices. Pizza Cottage won for best pepperoni pizza and Watt Street Tavern won for best specialty pizza with a southwest BBQ chicken bacon pizza.
”This is our third year, we started during COVID,” Rhoads said. “People seem really excited, we’ve passed out so many more passports this year than we have before. I think I’m going to have to do another order for passports.”
Rhoads said having all the returning places has been nice to see.
”They’ve all managed to stay open and we’ve not really had any drop off,” she said. “I’m glad people are still eating pizza.”
The contest is open now and runs through Dec. 15.