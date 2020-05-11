COMMERCIAL POINT — On the advice of its newly-appointed solicitor, the Village of Commercial Point will not be proceeding with the drafting of a new charter.
Allan Goldhardt, mayor, said Village Solicitor Joshua Cartee, who started May 1, has advised the Village to not proceed since statute requires 15 elected members to the charter commission. Only eight people appeared on the ballot and were elected in the primary.
“He advised me that state law requires that 15 members be elected to the commission by the Village and that since there weren’t that the commission is then deemed invalid,” Goldhardt mentioned. “He told us that he didn’t feel comfortable moving forward with less than 15.”
Goldhardt explained that both he and village council asked about appointing additional members to the board, either through those elected or appointed by the village council.
“He told us the statutes don’t allow additional people to be appointed by council or the charter commission to the charter commission,” he added.
Cartee said he issued his opinion based on the Ohio Constitution 18, Section 8 that outlines the charter process.
“It’s a two-step process and that’s what I advised the village council of,” he said. “Voters approved the first step to draft the charter and they attempted to approve the second step but the Ohio Constitution requires 15 members be elected in the same election. My opinion is that the second step was not approved because of only eight members appearing on the ballot.”
Cartee said either village council by a two thirds majority or the Village residents with signatures equaling 10 percent of the Village voters can place the matter back on the ballot.
“This is an important thing to get right and we want to make sure all the Is are dotted and all the Ts are crossed,” he said. “[The Ohio Constitution] doesn’t give a lot of room for leniency. We want to be safe and not have anyone challenge the charter down the road.”
Goldhardt said he has already contacted the members of the commission that were elected to give them the news.
“As of now, we do not have a charter commission and I don’t know when we’ll more forward on this and try it again, as it’s a council decision,” he concluded.