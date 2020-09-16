CIRCLEVILLE — If you’re looking to get away from your house for a few days, the Hampton Inn in Circleville is now open for business.
The hotel, which features 87 rooms, a pool and a large meeting space is having their soft opening starting today and will have a grand opening celebration next month.
One of the main features of the hotel is the use of local contractors and businesses to do the work on the hotel, but much of the artwork features historic and important Pickaway County and Circleville landmarks such as the Pumpkin Tower, Castle Inn and Memorial Hall to name a few.
“From my first visit with the mayor, we’ve felt it’s important to be an active part of the community,” Sean Pan, developer, said. “I’ve been very fortunate with my time here and this is a way to give back. We always find when you’re active in the community, they’ll support you too. It’s a win-win situation. I stressed to the general contractor to use as much local trade as possible.”
Even down to some of the promotions and extras the hotel is offering come from local businesses like Wittich’s Candy shop and Manchester Hill Winery.
Pan recalled how quickly the city came together to welcome him to the community
“I called the mayor and said we wanted to visit the city and his reply was come on over and within three hours we were here and he had everyone with the city there to show us the city,” he said. “I thought it was such a warm welcome and the whole process has been the same. The whole city and public works department have been great to work with.”
Pan said he’s excited to finally be opening after 14 months nearly to the day of construction.
“We’re probably looking at the week that would have been Pumpkin Show for the grand opening,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be a great addition to Circleville. This hotel is the newest prototype by Hilton. We have the latest technology with a lot of local flavor.”
Pan said he plans to continue to engage the community through the hotel’s Facebook and will be doing giveaways for the next several weeks.
“We’ll have something new for people every week,” he said.