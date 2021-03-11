WASHINGTON — U.S. Congress has approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill following a 220-211 vote Wednesday.
Some of the most well-publicized benefits of the bill include the up to $1,400 in direct payments and the extension of a $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit into September.
"Help is here," President Joe Biden tweeted after the bill was approved. Biden announced he would sign the bill on Friday.
COVID-19 is the cause of death for more than 529,000 people and put a strain on the economy, something each of the COVID-19 relief packages have aimed to ease.
"Today, we have a decision to make of tremendous consequence," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "A decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods."
Republicans noted that they've overwhelmingly supported five previous relief bills that Congress has approved since the pandemic struck a year ago, when divided, government under then-President Donald Trump forced the parties to negotiate. They said this one solely reflected Democratic goals by setting aside money for family planning programs and federal workers who take leave to cope with COVID-19 and failing to require that shuttered schools accepting aid reopen their doors.
"If you're a member of the swamp, you do pretty well under this bill. But for the American people, it means serious problems immediately on the horizon," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., referring to the added federal borrowing the measure will force.
Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers (R-15) issued a statement on the passage of the bill yesterday.
“To date, Congress has passed five bipartisan relief packages into law, and there was no reason that we could not have worked together to further address the ongoing pandemic," he said. "Instead, Democrats moved unilaterally to push through the most expensive bill in the history of our country — only nine percent of which is actually directed to fighting the public health crisis — that keeps kids out of schools, expands the Affordable Care Act and takes away Paycheck Protection Program dollars from small businesses by making labor unions eligible for the loans.
If we are going to charge every American man, woman and child over $5,700, we need to have bipartisan discussions and ensure that we are actually addressing the problem," Stivers added. "This bill is not the answer, and I could not support it.”
Senator Rob Portman shared similar concerns to Stivers over the bill that passed in the Senate last week.
"While only about half of the last $900 billion COVID-19 relief package enacted in December has been spent, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion package today, the second-largest appropriation ever written by Congress, on a completely partisan vote," he said.
"Neither the president, nor congressional Democrats took any of our ideas on how to tailor it to those most in need. As a result, not a single Republican voted for this bill in the House or Senate."
Portman said that America's economy is improving, citing a report from the Congressional Budget Office that said the economy added 379,000 jobs in February and without any additional stimulus money the economy would recover by mid-year.
“This makes it even more troubling that Democrats have passed this partisan and expensive bill, which even one of their own prominent economists warned could cause inflation and undermine our economic recovery going forward," Portman said.
“Our focus needs to be on policies that address the most immediate health care needs while incentivizing a return-to-work so our economy continues to improve. While I am pleased the Senate adopted my amendment to responsibly extend enhanced unemployment insurance benefits in a bipartisan fashion, I am disappointed that it was not included in the final bill. The American people deserve better than this bill and better than this process. We worked together five times on bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages and we should have been able to do so again. Doing so can begin to fulfill the promise our new president set out on Inauguration Day.”
A dominant feature of the 628-page bill is initiatives making it one of the biggest federal efforts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families. Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave and additional money for renters, feeding programs and people's utility bills.
Besides the direct payments and jobless-benefit extension, the measure has hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls. There is aid for farmers of color, pension systems and student borrowers, and subsidies for consumers buying health insurance and states expanding Medicaid coverage for lower earners."
Senator Sherrod Brown highlighted the benefits to the relief bill in his statement to the public last week.
“The American Rescue Plan will help us deliver on the hope that Americans voted for," he said. "Democrats promised shots in arms, money in families’ pockets, children in schools, workers in jobs and a roof over families’ heads. We’re following through on that promise."
The legislation would reduce the number of people living in poverty this year by around one-third, from 44 million down to 28 million, the liberal-leaning Urban Institute estimated Wednesday. The poverty rate for children would be reduced by over half, said the institute, which examined the impact of the measure's stimulus checks, jobless benefits, food stamps and tax credits for children.
Additional reporting by Alan Fram of The Associated Press.