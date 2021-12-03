CIRCLEVILLE — The Downtown Business Alliance (DBA), with cooperation with the city service department, has put up the first four holiday displays, which are on display at each of the four corners of Court and Main Street.
In a letter to area businesses in October, the DBA, formerly known as the Downtown Business Association, shared its plans to replace the current wreaths due to their age and the amount of lights that are no longer working in order to create a more lively display.
“Downtown Circleville has long decorated for the holidays with a variety of wreaths and, more recently, the Christmas tree lightening at Pumpkin Show Park,” the letter states.
“However, in recent years, the wreaths we display on the street lamps have started to fall into disrepair and some lights don’t work as well as they used to.”
As a result of that letter, area businesses (Ink My Logo, Webb Trucking and The Savings Bank) stepped up to donate the money for the first four displays that will be on display this holiday season.