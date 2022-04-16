CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Dog Shelter has a new leader as Ron Custer has taken over the job of chief dog warden in Pickaway County.
Custer takes over from Gary Cameron, who took a job as the Emergency Management Agency director in Pickaway County recently.
Custer started about three weeks ago. He previously was a 33-year member of the Columbus Police Department, concluding his last five years there as a cold case homicide detective, before retiring in 2016.
“It was very challenging but very rewarding if you could put these cases together,” he said. “It’s something I really enjoyed and it’s something that if I hadn’t been in a program that required me to retire at a particular time,
I’d still be in it.”
Custer knew Cameron and said that Cameron knew his experience with animals and that he adopted three dogs from rescues or shelters over the years with his wife, Donna, approached him.
“We think it’s important to take care of the dog population and find them good forever homes,” Custer said. “(Cameron) knew my background, my managerial skills and he thought I’d be good at this.”
Cameron spoke about his dogs including his current dog, Pensee, a Great Dane and mastiff mix that they rescued from a rescue in Cincinnati.
“We’ve had her now five years and she’s the biggest baby, a sweetheart,” he said. “I think that’s a reason that this job is important for me. I love dogs and if I can make a difference, give dogs a chance, educate the public on what we’re here for and not seeing the dog warden sign as a fear sign but rather as someone they can approach and get help from, that’s my goal.”
Custer said both he and his wife had spent time volunteering at the shelter admitting she did more.
“We came out last year to help paint the kennels and get them freshened up, we walked in the Circleville Pumpkin Show with the dogs and we’ve come out with Gary’s wife a number of times to do housekeeping things,” he said.
Custer said he’s worked to address some of the piling of donations around the shelter and better organizing it to get a better idea of what stock the shelter actually has.
“We’re trying to assess what we have here, I’m excited about a couple programs and projects we have coming up,” he said.
Custer said with the COVID-19 requirements relaxing he and his fellow shelter staff members are looking to get more involved in the community and get the dogs in front of more people.
“We want to get more involved in events, meet more people and get the shelter out there so people know who I am, who the deputies are and know that they’re welcome to come out here and see our pups,” he said. “We encourage visitation and for people to come see what we have because these dogs need forever homes too. The last thing we want to do is have a dog for forever.”
“We’re going to be looking for more events to be involved with,” Custer added.
Custer said he’s still learning the job and has been going on calls with the deputy wardens to see how they handle things to better understand what they do and how.
“I can have all the law enforcement experience and I know how to approach a person in an interview, but when it comes to handling dogs, approaching the public I tell everyone I’m the new chief dog warden, we’re here for them and if they have any concerns to please call and let us know,” he said. “Sometimes people think they’re bothering us but we don’t want them to think that. If they report a dog that’s being mistreated we report them to the humane society, but when it falls into the category for our response to call us and we’ll get to you as soon as we can.”
As of earlier this week the shelter had 13 dogs.
“It seems like we’re getting a dog every day in the last week or so,” Custer said. “I don’t know if it’s the warm weather, people feeling more confident in letting their dogs go, we find that unfortunately happens. It’s unfortunate that people say they’re done with a dog and they just let it go.”
Custer said he plans on visiting other dog shelters to learn more about what they’re doing and bring best practices back to Pickaway County.
“On the surface I think we’re phenomenal but I want to make sure that if there’s something out there we should be doing or need to learn, or make changes to make us better, that’s my goal,” he said.
The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday and Tuesday but if need be Custer said they’d be open.
“If someone calls, we’re on call 24-7, and says they want to come out and see a dog, we’re going to come out and let them in,” he said. “We don’t want to miss that opportunity to give a dog a home. We use [Sunday and Tuesday] for deep cleaning, assessing what we need to do and catching up on reports but we’ll never keep the door closed if we have someone who really wants to come out and see our animals. We just want to get them homes.”