COLUMBUS — Following new mask guidelines released by the CDC, the Ohio Department of Health released updated recommendations for schools this week.
Following guidelines from the CDC, among the new recommendations are vaccinations for staff and eligible students, consistent mask wearing for people not fully vaccinated, regular cleaning and hand washing, as well as covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.
“The Ohio Department of Health also strongly recommends those who are not fully vaccinated to consistently wear masks, which have proven a very effective tool for reducing the spread of the virus,” the department said via a press release.
To view the guidance in full, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/schools/K-12-Schools-Guidance.pdf.
Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff spoke in a press conference Monday.
“While there are no mandates associated with this guidance, we believe that the recommendations we are issuing are essential to the health of Ohio’s youth and the success of the coming school year. The safety of Ohio’s children is paramount, and the preventive measures that schools take will help protect Ohio’s students.”
Vaccines are still available throughout the state and those interested in receiving it can schedule an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, or talk to their local healthcare provider.
The guidance comes after the CDC reversed course this week after increasing COVID-19 cases, including the widespread appearance of the dew delta variant.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.”
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall.
“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she stated. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”
With the delta variant fueling a surge of infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the variant is prevalent.
Walensky said the new guidance was prompted by data that vaccinated people can pass on the virus. However, the vast number of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people, she noted. Walensky said 80 percent of the counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40 percent of people vaccinated.
The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said. New case rates are particularly high in the south and southwest, according to a CDC tracker.
Pickaway County was at 46.19 cases per 100,000 as of July 24, the most recent data available through the CDC. Pickaway County is considered to have a moderate level of community transmission. Currently, 41.18 percent of the county, 24,072 people, have started the vaccination, with 38.86 percent of the county, or 22,718 people, have completed it.
** *** **
The Associated Press contributed to this report.