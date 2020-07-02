NEW HOLLAND — Those near the Village of New Holland who find themselves in need now have a new resource to turn to.
As part of the countywide program, a community cupboard location has been placed outside Smitty’s Tavern on Main Street in the village.
The free cupboard is available for the community to donate or take items as needed.
The idea to bring the cupboard to the location was the brainchild of Smitty’s co-owner Sabrina Colburn, who spoke with community leaders.
“I told [then acting Mayor Vivian Wood] I’d like to put up a food cupboard and I later spoke with Pastor Brian Dunham about it,” she told The Circleville Herald. “He told me it was a coincident because he had just spoke with Sue Davidson from Community Cupboards of Pickaway County, so I reached out and the project began.”
Colburn said she’s had several local businesses help support the cupboard and they hosted a ribbon cutting and donation fundraiser Thursday night to bring both awareness and product to the shelves.
The cupboard is something Colburn said she felt like the community needed, especially with people losing their jobs to COVID-19 shutdowns.
The location outside the tavern is in the center of town in a high-traffic area near the bank, post office and village municipal building.
“Some people are proud and don’t want to go ask for something, but this way, they can come stop anytime they want when they need something,” she added. “I feel like this is a great location because the bank and the post office is right here. Every small town ought to have one.”
Colburn said in addition to food, they’re looking into a way to keep toiletries in the cupboard for the community since they’re hard to come by. She also said she’d love to have fresh food.
“Once the summer vegetables come off, we’ll put a card table here for tomatoes and peppers,” she added.
Village Administrator and Chief of Police Christopher Mosley said he and the village were behind the effort 100 percent.
“I wish I would have thought of this idea, it’s a great idea,” he commented. “We’re in support of [Colburn] here. She does a lot for the community and gives back. I think this shows the community that we’re going in the right director with the businesses and community coming together. Even though we weren’t involved with it directly, we’ll do anything we can to help out. This is something small, but I think it’ll have a great impact in people’s lives.”
Mosley said if he puts food in, it doesn’t matter who takes it.
“There are people hurting everywhere right now,” he said.
Colburn agreed.
“Times are tough right now,” she added. “The more we can do, I feel, is good. This is a community effort and I got with the other businesses and they’ve said they’ll put stuff in it.”