NEW HOLLAND — The Village of New Holland has received a $750,000 grant through the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
The grant comes from the Ohio Development Services Agency who gave out a total of $4.5 million statewide for the grant period that begins on Sept. 1 through August 2022. This is the first such grant that Pickaway County has ever received.
New Holland Village Administrator Christopher Mosley said the village, alongside with the commissioner’s office and Community Development Consultants of Ohio, has been working on this grant since March.
“We had a representative from the Community Development Consultants come and several times throughout the process,” Mosley said. “She’d come and listen to our needs and I would show here everything we were trying to improve, what our plans were and what we needed funding for.”
Mosley said he’s gathered support letters from the community and asked around what projects would be great to complete.
“I sent letters to the community as what they wanted to see and I included them in the application for village,” Mosley said. “I listened to those people instead of just suggesting what I thought personally.”
Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart called the grant and the improvements significant to the village.
““The commissioner’s office has worked hard to be improve our processes for pursuing grants, and we are incredibly pleased to be one of the few successful applicants for this very competitive grant,” Stewart said. “This money is going to fund very significant improvements in the Village of New Holland that will enhance the quality of life for all residents.”
Some of the projects include street renovations, improved handicap access sidewalk improvements; park improvements and elimination of blighted housing are on the list for the projects scheduled to begin next summer.
“There are about 10 projects in total that we’re looking at,” Mosley said. “We want to completely redo the park and playground equipment for the kids, do a walking path around the pond, completely redo Allen Avenue and several other projects. It was worth every minute of what we had to do and we worked hard on this. I feel super blessed we were able to get it. It should help a lot of people, especially the kids at the park.”
Mosley said the best part about the grant is that there are no matching funds that need to come from the village.
“We get $750,000 for nothing, basically,” he said. “We don’t have take out a loan or do anything to match the funds. We only get about $7,000 from our road levies and that’s not enough money to do anything and the grants we get are typically a 30 percent local match and it’s hard to come up with that, which is why this is so great.”
In total, the funding coupled with other grants the village has received, will make a big impact there, Mosley said.
“Just in the last two years we got the funding for the iron filter at water plant, a brand new spiral system for sewer plant, and a grant to do South Main Street,” he said. “We’re looking at over $1 million in the past two years the village has been able to secure.”
Mosley said this was the first time working so closely with the commissioners office, who he said helped both him and the village work to secure the grant.
“This is my first experience working with the commissioners office and they really helped out and listened to our needs,” he said. “We’d go back and forth and I can’t say enough about them and what they did. They totally have my respect.”
Stewart echoed Mosley’s thoughts on the collaboration.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the leadership in New Holland, and our partners at Community Development Consultants of Ohio, for effectively working with us to win this important grant,” Stewart concluded.