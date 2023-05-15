CIRCLEVILLE – New Hope Christian Academy has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian is Efthimia Tsitroulis and the salutatorian is Maren McCallister.
Tsitroulis will be in the honors program at Ohio State and she will be majoring in biology in the fall.
McCallister will attend Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this fall on a basketball scholarship. She is undecided on a major but is leaning toward nursing or social work.
Both students were involved in the National Honor Society, volunteered in the community, and were guardians for Honor Flight Columbus. Both students were duly enrolled in college classes; McCallister at OCU, and Tsitroulis at Ohio State.
Tsitroulis and McCallister were also varsity athletes — McCallister was a four-year varsity athlete in volleyball and basketball, earning many accolades throughout the county and state. Tsitroulis was a varsity tennis player.
Both have earned numerous scholarships for academics, athletics, and service to the community. All of these accolades were earned while they were both employed. McCallister is employed at Circleville Post Acute and Tsitroulis is employed at Starbucks.
Both girls are excited about their futures and ready for the next step in their academic careers. When interviewed together, both girls said, “We are thankful for the opportunities that New Hope has provided and we will miss our friends and our teachers. We are ready to see what the next adventure will be!”
Principal Allison Catlos has high praise for these seniors.
“I am extremely proud of all of these young ladies,” she said. “I know the Lord has great things in store for their futures. They are well-equipped to handle adulthood. They will always have their New Hope family cheering them on and we can’t wait to see what they do with their gifts and talents.”
New Hope Christian Academy will have four students — Tsitroulis, McCallister, Jenna Tripp and Ella Hood — graduating on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Heritage Naz. The ceremony is open to the public and New Hope Christian Academy welcomes all to attend.
