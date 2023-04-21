During a visit to Washington D.C. New Hope Christian Academy Students visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and four students, Students Noah Hamilton, Thomas Scribner, Andrew Pohlman and Eliana King each took party in the ceremony.
From left, students Noah Hamilton, Thomas Scribner, Eliana King and Andrew Pohlman each took part in the wreath laying ceremony.
submitted photo
CIRCLEVILLE — Four students at New Hope Christian Academy laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington Cemetery this week.
Students Noah Hamilton, Thomas Scribner, Andrew Pohlman and Eliana King each took part in the ceremony. King, an 8th grade student, Pohlman, a ninth grade student, Hamilton a 10th grade student and Scribner, an 11th grade student, were chosen from a pool of essays open to any students in eighth through 11th grade. The essays were submitted anonymously and read by a veteran at the school who chose the four winners.
One viewer got a special chance as King’s great-grandfather Bob Valentine, a 96-year-old WWII veteran and lifelong Circleville resident, was on hand to witness the ceremony.
In December 1920, New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish Jr. proposed legislation that provided for the interment of one unknown American soldier at a special tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery. The purpose of the legislation was “to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed, or race in the late war and who typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”
According to the Arlington National Cemetery Website, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has long been a way for individuals and organizations to honor the sacrifices of American service members.
“Presidents, politicians, public figures and foreign dignitaries have all paid their respects in this way,” the site reads. “The opportunity to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony is also open to the general public, including school groups. In addition, each year, millions of people from around the world visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Some visit to honor military service and sacrifice; some to mourn a loved one; and some because of the Tomb’s historical and national significance.
One hundred years after the World War I Unknown’s burial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier continues to be a powerful symbol of service and sacrifice, mourning and memory.”
Public wreath ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are limited to one per group per day, with a maximum of four participants in the ceremony.
