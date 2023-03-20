New Hope Principal Allison Catlos talks to Circleville Noon Rotary Club about Honor Flight Columbus, an organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans. These New Hope students (l-r) – Ellah Hood, Maren McCallister, Efthimia Tsitroulis and Jenna Tripp – shared their experiences traveling with area veterans to visit war memorials in Washington DC.
Circleville Noon Rotary presented a $250 donation to Honor Flight Columbus. Holding the check next to Beth Johnson of Honor Flight Columbus is Harry Canfield, who is wearing his Honor Flight shirt, along with Marilyn and Bob Johnson, who have been married 68 years. Both Canfield and the Johnsons are veterans who have been on an Honor Flight.
New Hope Principal Allison Catlos talks to Circleville Noon Rotary Club about Honor Flight Columbus, an organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans. These New Hope students (l-r) – Ellah Hood, Maren McCallister, Efthimia Tsitroulis and Jenna Tripp – shared their experiences traveling with area veterans to visit war memorials in Washington DC.
Photo by Miles Layton/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Noon Rotary presented a $250 donation to Honor Flight Columbus. Holding the check next to Beth Johnson of Honor Flight Columbus is Harry Canfield, who is wearing his Honor Flight shirt, along with Marilyn and Bob Johnson, who have been married 68 years. Both Canfield and the Johnsons are veterans who have been on an Honor Flight.
CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Noon Rotary learned about Honor Flight Columbus, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans from WWII through the Vietnam War with a trip to Washington DC to visit their service and war memorials.
Four New Hope High School students – Ellah Hood, Maren McCallister, Efthimia Tsitroulis and Jenna Tripp – shared their experiences during Thursday’s Rotary meeting about traveling with veterans and touring the nation’s capital Nov. 10 for Honor Flight.
“Honor Flight strives to help veterans share their stories with future generations as well as celebrate their service to our country with a proper homecoming that many of them never received,” New Hope High School Principal Allison Catlos said.
These trips are free of charge to any qualified veteran. With the conclusion of the 2022 flight season Honor Flight Columbus has successfully flown 119 missions that totaled more than 8,600 veterans.
This organization is funded entirely by donations from various businesses, foundations, school organizations and other grateful Americans. Circleville Noon Rotary presented a $250 donation to Honor Flight Columbus.
Hood’s veterans were Frank Provenzano and Michael Provenzano.
“I got to know them a bit more before the flight,” she said.
Like Hood, McCallister said she got to know her veterans – Daniel Gill and Terry Schooley – before the flight. She said Schooley has been to one of her basketball games and he will be attending her graduation party.
“It is cool how this experience I got to know him not only through Honor Flight, but how I got to connect with him after. I think the veterans definitely enjoyed the trip too,” she said.
Tsitroulis’ veterans were Harold Price and David Price, both of whom served in Vietnam. They visited WW II Memorial and Washington Monument.
“They were getting a nice welcome home as they were walking into the WW II memorial,” she said. “They had a lot of fun going to different monuments. We had a good day. We did a lot of walking. They were really excited about the Vietnam wall because they served in Vietnam. People gave them challenge coins and thanked them for their service.”
Tripp talked about how Vietnam veteran Arthur Lambert, Jr. shared with her his homecoming story.
“He talked about how when he came from Vietnam, it was not a warm welcome,” she said. “He said that he got spat on, dirt thrown at him and people said some choice words toward him. He was very emotional about it. My grandpa was in Vietnam as well – so it kind of made me emotional thinking about it.”
Trip said the veterans received a hero’s welcome when they returned to Columbus.
“When we returned to Columbus, we’re at the airport and they have a tunnel of people, hundreds of people, live music, saluting, shaking the veterans’ hands saying thank you for your service and welcome home. So it’s good for our veterans to have that sense of closure and to move past that,” she said.