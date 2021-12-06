CIRCLEVILLE — As part of a recent piece of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly, for the remainder of this school year, substitute teachers are no longer required to hold a bachelor’s degree.
Senate Bill 1, in addition to requiring financial literacy education for all high school students, provides discretion regarding educational requirements of substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year. The bill does not extend the waiver beyond the current school year.
“Senate Bill 1 was in direct response to the substitute teacher shortage,” Ty Ankrom, superintendent, Pickaway County Educational Service Center, said. “Since COVID, we have had an extremely difficult time getting people to sign up to be subs. Thus far, only one non-degreed person is on our list with another interested and in process of completing all of the requirements. Three or four more have called about it, but we have not yet heard back from them.”
Ankrom said there are 177 people on the substitute list, which is significantly lower than the 220-225 at this time of year.
“All four county district superintendents have told me they will have their boards pass the required resolutions to accept non-degreed substitutes,” he said.
Ankrom said anyone looking to sign up to be a part of the program can do so by contacting Lydia Rittinger at 740-474-7529 or visiting https://www.pickawayesc.org/SubstituteTeaching.aspx.
In addition to substitute teaching, many of the districts are looking for additional substitute cooks, educational aids, bus drivers and custodians. To sign up there, each district has their own process, which is available on their websites.
Evan Debo, communications director at Circleville, said the district adopted the resolution at the November meeting of the board of education, to consider the employment of substitute teachers pursuant to Ohio Senate Bill 1.
"This temporary resolution greatly expands the county educational service center's applicant pool as presented to aid all county schools in finding and securing substitute teachers through the end of the 2021-2022 school year," Debo said.
"Specifically, this language states that a school-governing body may employ an individual without a post-secondary degree as a substitute teacher during this temporary period.
While bus driver substitutes continue to be an emphasis here locally, this expanded language from Senate Bill 1 allows districts to get ahead of the curve of sorts, heading into the winter months where flu season, winter weather and other barriers outside of our control sometimes reduce our sub pool on occasion — let alone the continued fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," Debo added.