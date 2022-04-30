CIRCLEVILLE — Construction is well underway and the structure is taking shape at Logan Elm where the new pre-K through 12 school is being constructed, still expected to open ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.
Approved by voters in November 2018, the new campus will create a single school on the same piece of land as the current high school and middle school. The district will use some of the current facilities for office space, athletic venues and more.
Superintendent Tim Williams said it’s been a long process, but they’re starting to see the end in sight.
“We’re still on schedule to open 2023-2024 and we have one more year in the current facilities,” he said. “Even though it’s been a long process, it’s been rewarding and I’m looking forward to the final product. I’m looking forward to all of our kids, teachers and staff members coming together, being in one place. I think it will be a great change for our students, teachers and community.”
Logan Elm School Board President Debbie Shaw called the new school “a dream come true.”
“As a former graduate, teacher and board member of Logan Elm, this is truly a dream come true,” she said. “There’s an excitement beyond belief, yet memories that will last a lifetime.”
Williams acknowledged that Logan Elm students, staff and alumni have a lot of pride.
“Every school has great qualities, but I’ve always looked at Logan Elm as a special place,” he said. “I think the community really supports us, as evident by passing the bond issue and the number of people that helped with that process and I can’t thank them enough.”
Williams said another example of community support was the “Leave a Legacy” campaign that has thus far raised $1.3 million.
“A lot of businesses, community members and staff members have donated to enhance the education places, athletic places in the new building like the performing arts area,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what the community has done to support education in the new building.”
Shaw said many involved in the project have been surprised by the generosity of the community as part of the Leave a Legacy campaign.
“Leave a Legacy funds are for items and extra amenities not funded by the state and local tax money,” she said. “If you don’t raise the money you don’t get those things. Knowing it was now or never we went out to the community and set our goal. To this very day, every time we get an update on our Leave a Legacy campaign, everyone is surprised by how much we’ve raised. Brave pride runs deep. It’s not the big businesses that gave it all — we have a lot of local people that have given. The generosity has been unbelievable.”
Williams said the entire building was designed during the COVID-19 pandemic after some funding delays from the state.
“The majority of the planning and designing meetings were held via zoom which was a unique experience,” he said. “I’ve been really happy with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. They’ve done a great job under the leadership of Stacey Thomas (project manager). Summit Construction has been excellent. Andy Weller, who lives in the district, is the site superintendent and we’re very excited to have him on the project. We’ve used local companies on the project and that’s been a positive.”
Williams said with that progress comes more excitement from the community.
“It’s been a team effort to get to this point and as you can see, there is visual progress that’s being made,” he said.
Shaw said the thing that has been the most impressive to her is the local pride she’s witnessed during the process as well as the well wishes from surrounding communities.
“I hear a lot from the Logan Elm community, but even the surrounding districts have approached and shared how happy they are for us,” she said. “Being a Brave runs deep, but it’s not only been our Logan Elm community that’s expressed happiness for the district.”
Williams said he thinks the new building will move the district forward.
“One thing that I’m excited about is how all the grade levels will be in one place,” he said. “It should help us with our mapping, our curriculum and making sure we’re all on the same page. That will all be good. We’ll have modern technology we don’t have right now and hopefully we do a better job preparing kids for college and the workforce in this new facility. That’s our goal.”
Shaw said the thing she’s looking forward to most are the opportunities that the students will be given through the new building.
“[The new building] is an opportunity to come together as one, an opportunity to utilize today’s modern technology, an opportunity to enjoy pleasures we often take for granted such as warm water in the bathroom,” she said. “I recall at one of our early architect meetings where students were asked what they were looking forward to most in a new building and one of the students said warm water in the bathroom.”
Williams said he’s looking forward to how Logan Elm looks after the process is complete.
“I’m looking forward to reorganizing our administrative team, working with the staff on ways to continue to improve to give our kids more opportunity,” he said. “Obviously Logan Elm looks one way today. I’m looking forward to what we will look like in five years.”
Williams said one of the things the district has done is not taken any new open enrollment during the last few years in preparation for the new school.
“Ohio Facilities Construction Commission built the school for certain enrollment projections so I wanted to make sure we didn’t get overcrowded by taking open enrollment,” he said. “We have a lot of people who want to attend Logan Elm, but I wanted to ensure the facility is right size for our students.”
Williams shared an example of how the building is already inspiring creativity and collaboration from students and staff.
“At the back of the new building there’s going to be a land lab, some wetland areas that some teachers and a group of students are looking how to design the area with what should be incorporated and what it should look like,” he said. “That’s one example of how they’re using the new building as a teaching moment.”
Williams said another example is how the metals class helped design the new metals area working with the architects on the design. He said Summit Construction did demonstrations on how the soil was being stabilized for groups of students last September at the beginning of the construction process.
Williams said students, who are now in 5th grade, helped to design the new elementary school playground.
“They looked at equipment, the space and what they like playing at recess and shared the ideas with the administration and the architects,” he said. “From the designing of the metals room by the high school students to the land lab and the playground and the various demonstrations, they’ve had quite an experience over the last year, year and a half. That’s been rewarding too, seeing students and educators involved in the process.”
Williams said they’ve tried to include those teaching moments whenever they can.
“It gives our students opportunities to see what jobs are available,” he said. “Any given day, there are 70 to 100 people working here on the project and they all have different skillsets.”
Williams said his favorite part of the process so far has been knowing what the end result will be.
“People say that if you build a building once, you’ll never want to do it again, but I’ve not found that to be the case,” he said. “It’s been a challenge, but I think at the end of the day, knowing the end result and what the end result will look like for our students and community, is probably the best part of the process. Seeing things come together the way the architects drew up the plans and some of our educational vision that included students and teachers come together as the building is being built, has been very rewarding.”
Williams added, “It’s also knowing in a few short months that students will be learning in this building.”
Williams said a history committee has met a handful of times and is made of members from the community who shared ideas.
“We’re in the process of finalizing the history of the district in the new building whether that’s via artifacts or via timelines,” he said. “We started that process about a year and a half ago and we’re hoping to capture what the history of Logan Elm is and include that with the new facility.”
Williams thanked the community again for their support throughout the process and fundraising efforts.
“It really speaks to what a special place Logan Elm is and what we have to look forward with the opening of the new pre-k through 12 building in 2023,” he said. “We’re excited and it’ll be nice to see students enjoy the opportunity.”
Shaw had a simple message at the end of the day for the voters and community as a whole.
“Thank you,” she said.