CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm School District will be sending out fliers soon to the community to support potential expansions on the new school campus that was approved by voters in November 2018.
The campus will create a K-12 building on the same piece of land as the current high school and middle school. The district is required to follow guidelines set by the Ohio School Design Manual and then, a district can choose to add local funding to improve some facilities for extra-curricular activates, such as drama, music, athletics and art.
Tim Williams, superintendent, said they want to take advantage of the opportunity, and the district has set a goal of $1.5 million to provide additional features and support to those areas.
“Any upgrades above the Ohio School Design Manual standards will provide students and community members with a better experience when using our facilities,” Williams stated.
The amenities being looked at include enlarging gymnasiums to include increasing seating capacity, improve the Logan Elm Event and Performing Arts Community Center with tiered theater seating for concerts, drama productions, assemblies and community events, adding additional locker rooms and restrooms for athletes and visitors, improving technologies for woods, metals and agricultural labs and helping preserve the history of Logan Elm’s school buildings.
“The board is currently forming a committee to look at a way to preserve the history of our current buildings,” Williams mentioned. “The funds would help preserve artifacts of the current buildings. If a community member is interested in being involved, they may contact the board president, Debbie Shaw.”
Williams said the schools open date has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
“The project continues to move forward, but circumstances out of the district's control have slowed the project down,” Williams explained. “Considering all the factors and uncertainties, I would estimate the opening being closer to the start of the '23-'24 school year. With that being said, we have completed our educational visioning; a comprehensive report of this process can be found on our web page.
The district is currently working with the architects on schematic design and program of requirements, in recent weeks some basic sight considerations have begun,” Williams added.
Williams said a committee has been formed to help fundraise; it includes former superintendent of the district, John Edgar, Logan Elm graduates, Diane Maxon and Bethany Reid, and Logan Elm School Board members, Debbie Shaw and Scott Allen.
Edgar said the committee has been reaching out to contacts and some letters have already been received, or will be received this week.
“Our committee has divided up contacts with people that we have a lot of familiarity with,” he remarked. “I sent a personal notice with the ones I sent saying I’d follow up this week. A lot of them will be going out this week for sure.”
Edgar said they’re going to have social media accounts and a link on the website with information as they kick off the campaign.
“We’ve already sent it out to the staff and we’re reaching out to community members right now,” he said. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned, but when you’re trying to raise $1.5 million, you need to reach out to a lot of different people.”
Edgar explained that the committee recognizes that it’s a difficult time for a lot people financially, but the fundraiser couldn't wait with construction beginning soon.
“We only get a chance to build a building every 50 to 100 years,” he said. “We can’t pass up the opportunity to make it the best building we can make it by going to our community members and raise local money to improve on the state standards on the building. While it seems untimely, we need to do it now because the building will hopefully begin construction this fall and we have to prove we have the money to do (the upgrades).”