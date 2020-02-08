CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has sworn in its newest hire for the Police Department.
Municipal Court Judge Elisa Peters swore in newly hired officer Tate Van Fossen to the Circleville Police Department this week.
Van Fossen is originally from Homer, Ohio, graduating from Northridge High School in 2015 and received his associates degree in criminal justice from Columbus State Community College.
This is Van Fossen’s first job in law enforcement. He’s taking a cue from a former coach in this role.
“It’s a great job where it’s something new everyday and you get to help people,” he said. “One of my basketball coaches became a police officer and I went on a ride along with him and really enjoyed it. That’s when I decided this is what I wanted to do.”