CIRCLEVILLE —
Several offices transitioned through new leadership in 2021 following several long-term officials leaving office.
The City of Circleville has a new auditor and treasurer. A new sheriff is in town. A former state representative returns to office as Pickaway County Commissioner and a new juvenile and probate court judge is in session.
Circleville’s newly appointed auditor, Mark Bidwell, is a Circleville High School graduate and has lived in the city for 40 years. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in business.
“I’ve done a lot of work around town for charity, for non-profits and worked with the Nazarene Church doing their Easter egg hunts, and I’ve worked with the Pumpkin Show and ran the booth there for New Hope Christian Academy,” he said. “I’ve tried to do as much around town as I can.”
Bidwell was appointed to the role by the Republican Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Gayle Spangler who retired earlier this year.
“I am happy to step in and hopefully do a good job taking over for Gayle,” he said. “I’ve always been a numbers person and I’ve enjoyed working with numbers. I’ve been in banking and I was an administrative manager covering finances for big box stores to oversee the inflows and outflows of money.”
Bidwell will be on the Primary ballot in May and the General Election ballot in November to finish the term, which ends on Dec. 21 2022.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to do what Gayle was doing, bring in some new people to the office and we won’t have any disruptions,” he said. “[Gayle] had a great staff she worked with for many years and I want to continue to do that.”
Bidwell said he accepted the role because he wants to be of service to the community and to ensure that local tax dollars are being spent how they should be.
“The citizens want to know that their money is being use frugally and it’s going to the right places,” he said. “I’m here to work with everyone on city council and the administration, and the citizens pay us to make sure their money is going in the right direction. We all hear of waste in government and I want to make sure that’s not happing. So far, from everything I’ve seen, it all looks good and I’ll make sure it continues to.”
Bidwell has been doing some training and has found that the systems and the job aren’t that difficult, but he’s had to learn where to go for information.
“Knowing who my resources are is the important thing,” he said. “I think all the systems are easy enough to grasp that there’s no learning curve on the software. It’s more of where do I get the information, who do I speak with and making sure I get the right info.”
Bidwell said he is available to the public for their questions.
“I’m not here to just be behind the scenes and if you have questions, I want you to reach out without hesitation,” he said.
Bidwell is married to his wife, Lori, who works at New Hope Christian Academy, and has a daughter, Tricia.
Circleville’s newest treasurer has also been on the timeline of the 2021 changes.
Dodie Radcliff, 50, is Circleville’s new treasurer, taking office in February. She is a Logan Elm High School graduate and went to Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, where she was in the sales and marketing program. Radcliff is the wife of former Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff.
She’s previously worked for Certified Oil and Rally’s in their accounting and payroll departments in addition to the last 14 years at OhioHealth in customer service. She recently took a job in Pickaway County Juvenile Court as CASA’s volunteer coordinator.
“I am excited to get started,” Radcliff said.
Radcliff said she was approached for the position last year, but with everything going on with her husband, Robert Radcliff’s campaign, she decided against it, but has reconsidered now that the election is over.
“Now that he’s retired, I thought ‘why not’,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and help out. It’s a full time job at CASA and I feel I can still go over and work. Get an hour for lunch and I have Wednesdays off. I talked to Juvenile Court Judge Shelly Harsha to make sure there was no conflict and so I thought I’d put my name in.”
Radcliff will have the position through the end of the year and she must run on the November ballot. If elected again, her term would be a four-year term through the end of 2025. She said she’s spoken with former Treasurer Brent Bowers about the position.
“I’m getting some petitions printed off right now,” she said. “I have quite a few people that emailed me to sign my petition. I spoke to the former treasurer already and learned what the job entails. He’s done it for years and it never hurts to talk to the one before to understand things correctly. He told me he was a phone call away.”
Radcliff said she knows some of the people inside city government already and her last 14 years at OhioHealth will be beneficial.
“I’m a people person, and doing that and working at the hospital for 14 years, you get really good at talking to people and learn how to put out fires and talk to people who are upset and nervous,” she said.
Pickaway County voters chose in their newest judge as well in 2021.
Shelly Harsha was sworn in during the month of January as the Probate/Juvenile Division Judge in the Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas. She replaced outgoing Judge Jan Michael Long who decided to not seek reelection.
Following her swearing in and gowning ceremony earlier this year, Harsha spoke for a few minutes about her history and future.
Harsha, who previously was a magistrate with Pickaway County Common Pleas, thanked those who have mentored her along the way,
including her family and those she’s worked with and for.
“I’ve practiced with John Farthing and everything I’ve learned from him, I’ve learned to speak loud and last,” she said.
Harsha also spoke about the clerks of the Pickaway County.
“They are the backbone of the court system,” Harsha said. “I’m amazed at how many people will be rude to a clerk because they can just cut you at the knees and it’ll be amazing at how things don’t get done. Having been in all three clerks’ offices, I know how hard they work.”
Harsha spoke about Judge John Adkins, Judge Gary Dumm, Judge Long and Judge P. Randall Knece.
“They’ve been very great at letting the magistrates do their job and didn’t micromanage them,” she said. “The best thing I’m learning about a magistrate that I am learning now is that if I screw up, they can fix it before it goes to the court of appeals.”
Harsha also talked about Judge Long’s peaceful transfer of power.
“It’s been very nice since the Primary knowing that I was official and that I was going to be in and [Long] has been forthcoming with information and involved me in decisions that he didn’t have to, like hiring decisions and policy decisions,” she said. “As far as a peaceful transfer of power, I don’t know that it could have been any nicer.”
Harsha said she is looking forward to the challenge of being a judge.
“As a magistrate, all I have to do is file my opinions, keep two judges happy and stay off the radar,” she said. “Now that I’m a judge, there are 18 people that I have to monitor and be responsible for. The legal work doesn’t terrify me as much as being an administrator and a public official doing what needs to be done at all times, 24 hours a day.”
Harsha concluded by thanking those that voted for her.
“I look forward to the next six years,” she said.
Harsha’s term began on Feb. 9, 2021. Harsha’s husband, William Harsha, is also a judge and previously served on the Fourth District Court of Appeals and was a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court.
Along with the changes in the courthouse and administrative offices, the biggest change to come to Pickaway County recently has been the change of sheriff.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey took office at the beginning of the year. He said he plans to continue things as they have been but make the necessary changes he sees as they come up.
“I want the public to know that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to function and function well,” he said. “We’re going to make improvements as we see ways to do things better. It wouldn’t be fair to the public or to the employees to make sweeping changes right away and cause confusion and chaos. That does no good for anyone and would kill morale as well.”
Hafey takes over for Robert Radcliff who was sheriff for eight years. Prior to him, his father Dwight Radcliff was sheriff from 1965 to 2013. Charles Radcliff, Dwight’s father, was sheriff from 1931 to 1961.
Hafey spent much of his first day getting all the staff members sworn in and making the appointment of John Strawser to lead the detective bureau.
“When we did the turnover with Sheriff Radcliff, he gave me a list of positions that were open,” Hafey said. “The first thing we took care of was filling the empty positions at the jail. Numbers have come way up and we’re going to continue to get the jail fully staffed and where it needs to be to not only project the staff, but the inmates as well.”
Filling those positions he has, since taking over, promoted three people in the corrections division to corporal and a sergeant and lieutenant to the investigations department.
Hafey said he wants to provide the best service possible for the community now and into the next four years.
“I’m excited to be Pickaway County’s Sheriff for the next four years and beyond,” he said.