CIRCLEVILLE — Next Saturday, April 24, the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition (PAAC) is hosting several drop-off locations as part of National Drug Take Back day to help reduce prescription drug use in Pickaway County.
Residents can drop off their unused prescription medication at AMEVETS at 818 Tarlton Road or at the Circleville Fire Department at 586 North Court Street, Harrison Township Fire Department at 3625 state Route 752 in Ashville, Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District at 17 North Church Street in New Holland and at the Commercial Point Police Department at 10 West Scioto Street in Commercial Point. Collection at each point will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dan Litzinger, PAAC Board President, said Drug Take Back Day is an important initiative that the county has had for many years, with the exception of last year’s canceled event.
“All of us have leftover drugs,” he said. “There are a lot of opiates out there that need to be disposed of and disposed of property. Children and pets can get into them and it’s dangerous. People die every year from old drugs in grandpa and grandma’s house. It’s an important initiative.”
Litzinger said they are proud to have the support of every law enforcement agency on the initiative this year with more locations than before.
“We have the whole county covered,” he said. “This are more places than we ever had before. It’s really cool we have all the law enforcement agencies behind it 110 percent. It’s a very good thing.”
In addition to taking drugs off people at the locations, PAAC will also be distributing kits people can take home to dispose of their drugs.
“We’re going to hand out these bags that have an activated charcoal in them and you can dump your prescriptions in there and they’ll dilute them,” he said. “Then they can be thrown away in the trash. We’ll hand those out to those that want to take them home for future use.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he was glad Drug Take Back Day was returning locally this year. Hafey said some members of the Sheriff’s Office would be on hand at several of the locations to assist in event.
“It’s very beneficial to get rid of all the old unused medications to keep them from falling into the wrong hands,” Hafey said. “We appreciate this national effort to do just that.”
Larry Schieber, a pharmacist at Scheiber Family Pharmacy in Circleville and previous PAAC Board President, said everyone needs to remain vigilant of the dangers when it comes to opiates, despite other health issues like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People that receive prescriptions for after surgeries may have them partially dispensed to avoid large amounts left over,” he said. “Unused prescriptions need to be properly disposed of in Dispill packets, mixed with coffee grounds and water, or dropped off at a disposal site. There are two disposal sites in Pickaway County — at OhioHeath Berger Hospital or the Sheriff’s office.”
Schieber said last year, there were enough opiates dispensed to Pickaway County residents to give everyone 56 doses and that prescriptions dispensed to residents were on average 63 percent stronger than the state average.
“I think these statistics illustrate the importance of proper disposal to keep unused medications out of the hands of our youth,” he said.