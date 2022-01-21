CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County is set to come alive next week in celebration of 4-H Week.
Local clubs and alumni will be celebrating with a new theme each day ahead of next month’s enrollment deadline for this spring.
“4-H is a wonderful experience for the whole family,” Joy Sharp, Pickaway County OSU Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, said.
“It has a positive impact on its members, developing leadership and life skills. By celebrating Pickaway 4-H Week, we are recognizing that impact. This is also a way to get the word out to anyone who is interested in learning more about our local 4-H program and the many opportunities it offers.”
The themes for next week are: Make It Monday, where 4-H members are asked to share something they made in or because of 4-H; 4-H T-Shirt Tuesday, where everyone can wear their favorite 4-H shirt, hat or pin; Welcome Wednesday, where 4-H families are encouraged to reach out and welcome new 4-H families into a club; Throwback Thursday, where members are asked to share a recent or long-ago 4-H photo; and Fair Day Friday, where members should wear what they would at a day at the fair.
“The public, 4-H families and supporters can take part in a 4-H trivia contest each day on the Ohio State Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page,” Sharp said.
Sharp said 4-H believes in the power of youth and is America’s largest youth development and youth mentoring organization, empowering almost six million kids to lead for a lifetime.
“4-H encourages kids to try new things, make new friends and build life skills,” Sharp said.
“Programs available through joining Pickaway 4-H include 4-H clubs, 4-H camp, leadership and officer training, animal quality assurance, scholarships and awards, and military youth 4-H camps.
“Pickaway 4-H Week is an opportunity to recognize the history of 4-H in Pickaway County, sing the praises of current members and encourage new members to join,” Sharp added.
More information about the 4-H program and local Pickaway County 4-H Week activities are available through the OSU Extension Office at https://pickaway.osu.edu, the Ohio State Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page or by contacting the Pickaway County OSU Extension office at 740-474-7534.