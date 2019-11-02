CIRCLEVILLE — Nine people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant of a Circleville residence.
According to Circleville Police, the U.S. Marshal SOFAST team went to 513 South Pickaway Street with a warrant looking for an unnamed person. After entering the residence the team found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the home.
Ronnie Hill, 32, of Circleville, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, trafficking in drugs a fourth-degree felony and two counts of possession of drugs, each count a fifth-degree felony.
Michael Manby, 36, of Circleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, permitting drug use and a probation violation.
Bryan Carpenter, 33, of Circleville, was charged with trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony, possession of drugs a third-degree felony and permitting drug abuse.
Josephy Hashman, 40; Whitney Ackley, 23; Keisha Lalone, 32; and Shawn Feasel, 49, all of Circleville, were charged with permitting drug use. Paulica Haddox 32, of Circleville, was charged with drug abuse.
One person, not named by police was not arrested at the scene, but is charged with trafficking in drugs a second-degree felony, possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, possession of drugs a fifth-degree felony and permitting drug use.