ASHVILLE — Nine contestants from the Teays Valley School District are in the running to be Miss Ashville 4th of July Queen.
Alexis Crosby, 14; Alyssa Smeck, 16; Brooklyn Hoover, 18; Jenna Davis, 18; Jordan Foster, 18; Kayleigh Perry, 14; Marissa Purcell, 14; Olivia Havens, 14; and Wylee Wittredge, 17 are the candidates.
The Queen’s Contest will begin with private interviews ahead of the 7 p.m. contest on July 1.
The court members chosen will spend their reign traveling to other festivals and events throughout the state of Ohio to promote the Ashville 4th of July Celebration.
The celebration did not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the festival is back this year and continues on the tradition started by the Ashville Community Men’s Club in 1929.
The Ashville 4th of July Festival runs now through July 4. See their website www.ashville4thofjuly.com for a full schedule of events.