CIRCLEVILLE — No injuries were reported in a three-car crash that occurred Saturday in Circleville.
According to Circleville Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Main Street and Pickaway Street on Jan. 4 at approximately 5:37 p.m.
A 2011 Chevy Camero was east bound on East Main Street traveling through the intersection of Pickaway Street when the driver, Judy Mullins, 64, of Lancaster, lost control of the vehicle striking a 2008 Blue Dodge Avenger driven by Guy Fitch, 61, of Chillicothe.
Mullins’ Camero then spun through the intersection into the opposite lane before striking another vehicle, a 1998 Ford F150 driven by Ricky Boltenhouse, 46, of Circleville. The Camero, driven by Mullins stopped facing south on East Main Street.
Damage was reported on the drivers side on the Camero driven by Mullins, the front left side on the Dodge driven by Fitch and the front of the F150, driven by Botlenhouse. The F150 had minor damage, the other two vehicles were considered to have disabling damage, according to the police report.
In addition to Fitch, David Knece, 59, and Susan Ross, 58, both of Chillicothe were in that vehicle. No injuries were reported at the scene and Mullins was cited for failure to control.
The scene was cleared and traffic returned to normal shortly after the reports were taken, by approximately 6:15 p.m.