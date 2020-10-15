CIRCLEVILLE — No major injuries were reported following a crash involving two semi trucks and a car Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Pittsburgh Road and U.S. 23.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 p.m. Thursday a semi truck traveling southbound on U.S. 23 was attempting to turn left onto Pittsburgh Road when it struck a Chrysler car that was sitting at the stop light waiting to turn left on to U.S. 23 southbound.
The collision between the semi and the cars caused the Chrysler to be pushed into another semi truck that was also stopped at the light waiting to proceed to DuPont.
Corporal Stephen Harger of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the semi truck that instigated the accident, David Selemani, 34, of Texas, a driver for Western Express, was cited in the accident for an improper turn.
No injuries were reported in the accident. Pickaway Township EMS and Circleville Fire Department also responded to the scene.