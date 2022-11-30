US Midterms A Dangerous America

John Kraft sits next to his yawning cat, Tux, at his hilltop farmhouse in Clear Lake, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and the space but looks beyond his rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn’t recognize. It’s a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and clans of neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another.

 (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HUDSON, Wis. — A word — “Hope” — is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments