CIRCLEVILLE — Last Week’s heavy rains caused some flooding around Pickaway County, but no major damage has been reported as more rain is forecasted this week.
Late last week, several Pickaway County roads were closed, including Mill Road between U.S. 22 and Canal Road, and Perrill Road between Walnut Creek Pike and Goodman Road.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director, said there had been no reports of any unexpected damages or flooding.
“We will be checking around this week to see how things look,” he said.
“Especially with more rain expected tonight and tomorrow. We shouldn’t see as much flooding with this bit of rain, but with all of the water still around from the last [storm], I expect some additional fields being flooded and roadways picking up water again.”
Flood stage for the Scioto River in the area of Circleville is at 15 feet. Over the weekend, water levels rose above 20 feet, causing the National Weather Service to issue several flood warnings throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service, as part of their most recent flood warning statement, said the river is expected to fall back below flood stage to 14 feet by Friday morning after reaching its maximum height of 20 feet, 6 inches.
Pickaway County remains on a flood watch from now until Feb. 23 at 6 a.m. as 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in the area over the next several days.
“People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the National Weather Service said in its alert.
Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.”