ASHVILLE — Harrison Township Fire Chief Chad Noggle has announced he is retiring effective June 3.
Noggle wrote in his letter of resignation that it was an honor to serve the community; thanking the members of the department who built the foundations he built on.
“It is with great pride that I announce my retirement from the Harrison Township Fire Department, effective June 3, 2022,” Noggle wrote. “The opportunity given to me to protect the communities that I grew up in I will forever cherish. I took the role very seriously, on and off duty, to promote Harrison Township in a positive light. I am thankful to the members who came before me and built the foundation that gave me the career of my dreams. I wish the fire department and the Board of Trustees great success in the future.”
Noggle started at Harrison Township on June 3, 1991 at the age of 19 as a volunteer and was hired as a full-time firefighter on Dec. 1, 1994. He was promoted to lieutenant in February 2011, captain in May 2007 and chief in July 2018. Noggle is the last remaining member to start his career at Harrison Township as a volunteer.
In his address to his fellow firefighters, Noggle said it was his “dream realized as a teenager” to become a Harrison Township Firefighter.
“I had the opportunity to care and protect people that had a significant role in my upbringing and it felt right,” he wrote to his staff. “I poured my heart and soul into firefighting and have no regrets.”
Noggle concluded his letter to his fellow firefighters by thanking them for the memories, their support and for accepting him and hoping that he did well by them.
“To all of you here today, I hope you find the passion for firefighting I did and it burns in your heart for your entire career,” he wrote. “This is the greatest job in the world. Northing short of family brings the excitement and joy of saving a life or property of those you swore to protect. Love and take care of your family first, but keep your firehouse family close too. Take care of them as well. They depend on you and you depend on them to go home to your families.”
Harrison Township Trustee Bill Welsh, Jim Deal and Donnie Mayse said Noggle is a great leader within the fire department as well as the community and will be greatly missed.
“We wish him well in his retirement,” they said.
Noggle’s replacement will be announced in early May, the department said via a press release.